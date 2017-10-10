Crossing guard who impacted generations in Liberty honored with park, statue

Beginning more than 70 years ago, the most memorable lessons learned at Franklin Elementary School in Liberty weren’t necessarily in the classroom.
Sometimes, they were in the crosswalk courtesy of school crossing guard and custodian, China Slaughter.
“Teachers taught us things out of books,” said Helen Mann of Kearney, who attended Franklin from 1943 to 1950 and graduated from Liberty High School in 1956. “He taught us things about life — kindness, friendship, being truthful and respectful.”
Mann wasn’t the only student dramatically impacted by Slaughter.
“I wish every child had a China in their life,” said Chery Holtman, who attended Franklin from 1955 to 1958.
So beloved was Slaughter that the Liberty Arts Foundation raised $62,000 to commission a statue of him.
The statue, which is now being bronzed in Colorado, is expected to be ready in March for a new pocket park honoring him — the China Slaughter Reading Park.
“This is the first time an African-American has been honored in such a way in the city of Liberty,” said Robert Steinkamp, chairman of the foundation and former mayor of Liberty.
When he was born in 1913, he was named Lawrence but the nickname “China” was how he was known.
“Everybody knew and loved China,” Steinkamp said. “He had a humility that drew people to him.”
The China Slaughter Reading Park is being built across from Franklin grade school, at the corner of Mill and Gallatin streets. Recently, sidewalks were poured and work is underway.
Slaughter’s job was to get students safely across Mill Street before and after school and to keep the building clean during the day.
“The school was always spotless,” Mann said. “On cold days, he got there early so the building would be warm and ready for us.”
Slaughter worked for the school district for more than 40 years. He retired in 1984 and died in 1997.
The life-size statue shows Slaughter in his role as a crossing guard flanked by two students, a boy and a girl.
Slaughter grew up in Liberty and returned after graduating from college in Indiana. He began his career with the Liberty school district as a custodian at Garrison School, the school black children attended before the district was integrated.
“Compassion” is what sculptor Martha Aldridge hopes the sculpture evokes. Aldridge began working on the sculpture in her studio in Clinton, Mo., in November 2016 and finished it in June.
To help create his image, Aldridge said she read about Slaughter and talked to those who remembered him.
What she found was that “China was highly respected as a custodian and crossing guard.” A recurring theme in the recollections she heard was that “he wanted to do things right.”
Whatever he did, , Steinkamp said of Slaughter, he wanted to be the best that he could be.
Through the years, Slaughter was promoted to supervisor of custodians for the district and taught custodial classes across the state. He always strived to do his job well and expected the same of the children he helped shepherd across the street.
As a child, Holtman lived two and a half blocks from Franklin Elementary School. She could walk to school without having to cross Mill Street, but she didn’t want to.
“I used to cross the street just to talk to him,” Holtman said. “He knew the names of all the children, and we felt that he cared about us and what we were doing.”
Slaughter was never outside without his sunglasses. Holtman said as a gradeschooler she had “a tendency to wander” and Slaughter at times would look at her over the top of the sunglasses and ask, “Are you supposed to be here?”
Mann still has an autograph book with a page signed by Slaughter from her days as a fifth-grader at Franklin.
Writing in the autograph book in 1949, the school crossing guard quoted both Ralph Waldo Emerson and Shakespeare in encouraging Mann to be true to herself and develop character by sowing good habits.
He ended by writing, “Helen, this is a little deep now but as you grow older, you will understand.”
Fundraising continues for the statue
The Liberty Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization, continues raising money to cover costs such as installation, a foundation base for the sculpture, plaques and signage, solar lighting, benches, and other expenses. To contribute, send donations to:
Liberty Arts Foundation —CSRP Sculpture
P.O. Box 283
Liberty, MO 64068
More information also can be found on the Liberty Arts Foundation’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LibertyArtsFoundation
