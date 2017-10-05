Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Oct. 12
Monthly Movie Series: See one of the best films on the silver screen, this month’s feature is “To Catch a Thief,” 2 to 4 p.m., Boardwalk Library, 8656 N. Ambassador Dr., Kansas City.
Homeschoolers at the Library: Join for fun enrichment programs geared toward homeschool families, explore a variety of topic with emphasis on using library resources to satisfy their curiosities, 3 to 4 p.m., Liberty Library, 1000 Kent St., Liberty, 816-781-9240.
Oct. 12 - Nov. 2
Beyond Balance: This class is designed for those who have completed the Matte of Balance class are ready to practice what they have learned, Thursdays, 1 to 2 p.m., The Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, $10 per session, 816-691-1690.
Oct. 13-15
18th Annual Weston Irish Festival: Great Irish music, piping, dancing and storytelling, along with traditional Irish food, O’Malley’s Grounds, 500 Welt Street, Weston, 816-640-5235 or www.westonirish.com.
Oct. 14
Smithville's Ol' Fashioned Street Faire: Bring the family and friends to watch dancers in square, listen to country and gospel music, along with a pumpkin patch and more to enjoy, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Main streets, Smithville.
Free Dentistry Day: Raytown residents and surrounding areas are invited to attend, cleaning, filling or extractions will be provided on a first come first serve basis, 8 a.m to 1 p.m., Raytown Dental Care, 10803 E. 350 Highway, Raytown, 816-356-4008 or www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
Oct. 15
Bill Cross 5K Run/Walk: This signature fundraiser for Feed Northland Kids will provide funds to sustain and expand the BackSnack program in 56 elementary schools in Clay and Platte County, 8 a.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., 816-301-4483 or cevans@feednorthlandkids.org.
Oct. 16
Alzheimer’s Support: For caregivers and family of Alzheimer’s patents, 7 to 9 p.m., The Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, 816-691-1690.
Oct. 20-21
Ghosts Tales of Weston: Dinner theater and ghost walk sessions of stories the past and present haunts, 7 p.m., UpStairs, 501 Main Street, Weston, $45, 816-640-2825 or westongalleria@gmail.com.
Oct. 21
The Mission & Mercy Benefit: Join the celebration of more than 70 years of the Mercedarian Missionaries of Berriz with a silent and live auction of more than 100 items dinner and more, 5:30 p.m., Tighe Center of Our Lady of Mercy Country Home, 2115 Maturana Drive, Liberty, $60, 816-804-9425 or www.ourladyofmercy.net.
Oct. 22
Northland AAUW Meeting: Holocaust survivor Judy Jacobs speaks on Hate is not gone, she will share her experiences of war and its aftermath, 2:30 p.m., North Kansas City Public Library, Community Room, 2251 N. Howell Street. North Kansas City, 816-679-8020.
Oct. 28
Halloween Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: Come in your favorite costume, dance to the music by Las Estrellas, proceeds to benefit the Hispanic Heritage Committee events, dinner, raffles, auctions and more, 7 to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels School, 1310 Westport Rd, Kansas City, $15 each, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
