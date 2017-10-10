It’s that season again: Pumpkin spice me?

Pumpkin Spice Latte was commercially created in 2003, tested and then launched by that super big coffee chain with a mermaid as a logo. I didn’t discover it until 2009 (which tells you how up on trends I am).
That year, I did a high dive into the pool of pumpkin spice. I got the (super fattening) coffees when I was out; got the creamer for a lighter, cheaper, version at home. Every day my cup (okay, cups, like, three) of coffee (all right, maybe four) were made all the more nectar-like with the addition of this spiced, creamy elixir.
Within a few months, I realized that the creamer and coffee companies weren’t kidding about the “seasonal” aspect of their pumpkin spice products. So, the next year? I hoarded. I put the big bottles of creamer in my freezer and went flat-out Pumpkin Spice Girl. I’ll tell you what I wanted — what I really, really wanted — anything made with it.
Morning oatmeal, as a baked-goods glaze, spiced chai lattes ... I even used it as seasoning in a pumpkin bisque recipe. After it disappeared from the stores, I kept my Pumpkin Spice Creamer All The Things! pace going. I couldn’t get enough.
By the end of January, I’m pretty sure I smelled like a pumpkin pie.
By the middle of February, the mere mention of “pumpkin spice” made my face pale and my stomach churn. Apparently, I could get enough and tossed the remains of my last hoarded bottle down the drain.
When the flavor appeared everywhere the following fall I made an icky face.
I couldn’t stomach anything in that flavor except literal pumpkin pie, which has the added benefit of containing pumpkin while most pumpkin spice beverages don’t. With my interest in this particular flavor fully waned, I joined the snobby elitists who scoffed at the Pumpkin Spice craze — heck, I went full on coffee-snob.
My own ground beans, the french press, and only real cream for me.
That ended when faced with jury-duty coffee and powdered creamer that wasn’t horrible. I still wouldn’t buy pumpkin spice anything (insert stomach flip) but I wasn’t knocking it, either. I had tried to be a coffee snob but didn’t have the heart or palate for it.
Fast forward to last month, 2017. After passing by pumpkin-spice tea, cookies, cereal, and marshmallows, I was reaching for an Irish Cream creamer at the grocery store and saw it — Pumpkin Spice.
My stomach didn’t flip like it had a year ago. I was super hungry so everything sounded good and I tossed a bottle in the cart, but the next morning it held no appeal. Or the next. Eventually, it slid behind a jar of capers and I forgot about it ...
... until the day I dripped the last of a Sweet Cream creamer bottle into my first morning cup and was frantically digging around the fridge.
My 2017 verdict: Nostalgia. Not excitement, exactly, but a familiar flavor that reminded me of winters past.
Since I’m not the trendiest person around, I wondered how the flavor was holding up in coffee popularity so I asked my friend, Stacy, who owns the coffee shop One More Cup in Waldo.
She told me that people started asking for it in late August: “We do have a Pumpkin Spice Latte that we offer throughout the fall/winter. It’s a really common drink that many people want, and we are happy to serve it.”
She went on to share their other seasonal drinks: Hot Caramel Apple and Root Beer Chai. If a coffee shop in Waldo is any indicator of seasonal coffee trends, Banana Bread Latte seems to be outpacing the pumpkin.
But if I am, where’s the vat of Root Beer Chai? And a diving board.
Susan Vollenweider lives in the Northland. To listen to the women’s history podcast that she co-hosts or to read more of her writing visit www.thehistorychicks.com or www.susanvollenweider.com.
