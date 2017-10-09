Well-mannered Rottweiler mix, brother up for adoption

Hunter
Age: 3 years
Breed: Rottweiler mix
Gender: Male
Found as a stray with his presumed brother, Gino. Hunter is very reserved unless he is with Gino, but then he’s a barrel of energy and playfulness. Hunter does well with people, appears to be house-trained, and has good manners, but is very dependent on Gino. While it would be great for both dogs to find a home together, Hunter should do well as long as his new family is patient during the transition.
Cam
Age: 1 year
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gender: Male
Cam, a tri-tabby, is a peppy lad who loves all toys. He is an outgoing, very social boy who does not know a stranger. He has become a shelter favorite in the short time he has been with us. He is adorable and wants a family for his own.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
Comments