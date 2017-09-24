Class 4 powers Kearney, Platte County flex their muscle

Kearney and Platte County have already established themselves as Class 4 state football powers this season. Last Friday night, they flexed their muscles against bigger schools on opposite ends of the metro.
Kearney, 5-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class 4, traveled to Belton and came home with a 44-7 victory over the Class 5 Pirates. The Bulldogs scored early and often, going up 21-0 in the first quarter and 28-0 by halftime as they took advantage of numerous Belton mistakes.
Quarterback Dakota Ah-Mu had a big night for Kearney, completing nine of 12 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Ah-Mu also rushed for another TD. Gunnar Carpenter made five catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns and Patrick Connery rushed for 106 yards and another TD.
While Kearney was cruising to victory, Platte County had its hands full at home against Liberty. Platte County, 5-1 and ranked No. 4 in Class 4, survived a wild final two minutes and overtime for a 35-28 victory over the Blue Jays.
Liberty, 5-1 and No. 4 in Class 5, rallied for a 21-20 lead with 1:43 to play. Platte County retook the lead with a 69-yard pass from Tanner Clarkson to Jon Watts with 48.8 seconds left, and the Blue Jays tied when Drew Mackie snagged a 28-yard pass in the end zone from Thomas Henrichs on the final play of regulation.
Clarkson, who finished the game with 350 passing yards and three TDs, threw a 14-yard TD pass to Devin Richardson in overtime. Richardson made nine catches for 116 yards while Watts had four catches for 147 yards for the Pirates.
Henrichs threw for 360 yards and four TDs for Liberty. Drew Mackie led the Blue Jays with six catches for 171 yards and three TDs.
Platte County and Kearney face a bigger challenge the last week of the regular season, when the Bulldogs play host to the Pirates.
