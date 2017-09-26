Five seniors from Park Hill district earn National Merit Semifinalist honors

Five seniors from the Park Hill School District have earned National Merit Semifinalist honors.
From Park Hill High School, they are Jessica Mast and Jackson Turner. From Park Hill South High School, they are Liam Dai, Marti Heit, and Trent Neutgens.
The students were selected based on comprehensive qualifying exams they took as juniors. They are now eligible to compete for National Merit Scholarships and advance to the level of finalist.
Kansas State University
Graduate student honors: Research papers by Northland students have been accepted for presentation at an international conference.
The students are Chelsea Bainbridge from Kansas City, North; Elizabeth Witsken, Platte City; and Natalie Hill, Riverside. They are master’s students in interior architecture and product design in the College of Architecture, Planning and Design on the Mahattan, Kan., campus.
The papers will be presented at the International Conference of Education, Research and Innovation in November in Spain.
Kearney School District
Educator honored: Angie Currey, assistant superintendent of special programs, has been named Outstanding New Special Education Administrator for 2017.
She was given the award by the Missouri Council of Administrators of Special Education for local achievements and leadership. Currey is president-elect of Kansas City area administrators.
Winnetonka High School
Academic accolades: Brad Willis, a 2017 graduate, was named an Academic All-American by the National High School Coaches Association.
He is one of 163 student athletes chosen nationwide for their outstanding scholastic record and leadership in sports and in the classroom.
Willis played on the Winnetonka baseball team. He also was named Academic All-State three years in a row.
