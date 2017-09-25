Sparrow
Chihuahua mix pup found at parade seeks new home

September 25, 2017 11:21 PM

Age: 2 years

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Gender: Male

Sparrow is an approximately 2-year-old chihuahua mix who was recently lost or abandoned at a parade. He was unsure of strangers at first but warms up quickly. He’s house trained and likes most other dogs. Sparrow should not go with small children, but he should be fine with older, dog-savvy kids.

Lemur

Age: 5 months

Breed: Domestic short hair

Gender: Male

Lemur is a 5-month-old orange tabby. He is still getting used to people in his foster home and gets along great with other cats, though he does not like dogs. Lemur would love a forever home that would be patient in working with him on socialization and has other cats.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.

