Chihuahua mix pup found at parade seeks new home

Sparrow
Age: 2 years
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Gender: Male
Sparrow is an approximately 2-year-old chihuahua mix who was recently lost or abandoned at a parade. He was unsure of strangers at first but warms up quickly. He’s house trained and likes most other dogs. Sparrow should not go with small children, but he should be fine with older, dog-savvy kids.
Lemur
Age: 5 months
Breed: Domestic short hair
Gender: Male
Lemur is a 5-month-old orange tabby. He is still getting used to people in his foster home and gets along great with other cats, though he does not like dogs. Lemur would love a forever home that would be patient in working with him on socialization and has other cats.
For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
