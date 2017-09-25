Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Sept. 28
Live Healthy: Stay healthy in your 70s and beyond, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., NKCH Wellness Corner, Zona Rosa, 7322 N.W. 87th Terrace, Kansas City, ClubWkc.com.
Bullying in the Workplace Breakfast: Join a discussion panel of experts where many of questions will be covered how to prevent bullying, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Johnson County Community College Regnier Center, 101 12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, $20, 913-469-2386.
Sept. 29 - Oct. 1
Vintage Market Days: Fall gathering with vintage vendors, original art, antiques, home decor, clothing jewelry a one of a kind shopping experience, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., $5-$10, 816-587-8180 .
Sept. 30
HogsforHounds Ride & Rally: Motorcycle ride will have raffles, our charity event raises funding and awareness for local animal rescues, veterinarian costs, and more, 9:30 a.m., The Roasterie, 1204 W. 27th Street, Kansas City, info@HogsforHounds.org.
Humanity and Hope United Event: Past Bachelor contestant Ben Higgins will attend along with several other cast mates, proceeds from the event will create job opportunities for men and women in rural areas of Honduras, 7 to 11 p.m., Colony KC, 312 Armour Rd., North Kansas City, bit.ly/hhgenerousevent.
Oct. 1
Eagle Scout Ceremony: Ryan DeCamp to become the 350th Eagle Court of Honor in Troop 374 along with several other scouts, join the ceremony to congratulate the participants, noon, Police Academy, 6885 N.E. Pleasant Valley Road, Kansas City, 374gator@gmail.com.
Oct. 5
Excelsior Springs SAFE Community Luncheon: Invites community members to join them in planning events and programs to promote safe and healthy for the area, reservations are requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early Childhood Education Center, 113 Line Street, Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
The Northland Art League Meeting: Featured artist and speaker will be Bonnie Sheldon, visitors are welcome, 7 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 4947 N.E. Chouteau Dr., Kansas City, 816-588-5192.
Oct. 7
Pine Ridge Church Annual Crafts Fair: Handcrafted seasonal centerpieces, crafted pumpkins, miniature Christmas trees, jewelry, teachers gifts and much more, stop by and get a jump on your holiday shopping, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pine Ridge Church, 7600 N.W. Barry Rd., Kansas City, 816-741-5118 or www.pineridge.org.
Oct. 7 & 8
29th Annual Weston Applefest Celebration: Event begins with Weston’s hometown parade, there will also be 60 art and craft booths along main street, watch apple butter being made over an open wood fire and much more, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Weston, www.westonmo.com.
Oct. 12
Monthly Movie Series: See one of the best films on the silver screen, this month’s feature is “To Catch a Thief,” 2 to 4 p.m., Boardwalk Library, 8656 N. Ambassador Dr., Kansas City.
Homeschoolers at the Library: Join for fun enrichment programs geared toward homeschool families, explore a variety of topic with emphasis on using library resources to satisfy their curiosities, 3 to 4 p.m., Liberty Library, 1000 Kent St., Liberty, 816-781-9240.
Oct. 12 - Nov. 2
Beyond Balance: This class is designed for those who have completed the Matte of Balance class are are ready to practice what they have learned, Thursdays, 1 to 2 p.m., The Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, $10 per session, 816-691-1690.
Oct. 15
Bill Cross 5K Run/Walk: This signature fundraiser for Feed Northland Kids will provide funds to sustain and expand the BackSnack program in 56 elementary schools in Clay and Platte County, 8 a.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., 816-301-4483 or cevans@feednorthlandkids.org.
Oct. 16
Alzheimer’s Support: For caregivers and family of Alzheimer’s patents, 7 to 9 p.m., The Pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr., North Kansas City, 816-691-1690.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
Comments