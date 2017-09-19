Mid-Continent’s Story Center features best-selling authors

Authors to visit
Several best-selling authors will participate in Mid-Continent Public Library’s Story Center speaker series this fall. The series is scheduled at Woodneath Library, 8900 N.E. Flintlock Road, Kansas City, North.
Scheduled authors include:
▪ Shanthi Sekaran, 7 p.m., Sept. 26. Sekaran will discuss her book, “Lucky Boy.”
Advance registration is required and can be done at any Mid-Continent, online at www.mystorycenter.org, or by calling 816-883-4900.
The Story Center speaker visits are offered in partnership with Rainy Day Books and will be followed by a book sale and signing.
Gladsfest 2017
“Ahoy Mate! Sail into Gladfest 38” is the theme for this year’s annual Gladfest celebration Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
The event is sponsored by the Gladstone Area Chamber of Commerce and will take place around Linden square in Gladstone.
Events include a Little Mr. and Miss contest on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., live entertainment with “Retroactive” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Linden Square, and country/rock singer Travis Marvin performing at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
The festival also will include a Wellmobile conducting health screenings, kids’ corner, carnival, vendors and crafts.
For information go to: http://www.gladstonechamber.com/gladfest.
Clay County Extension Council
Nominations are being accepted for the Clay County University of Missouri Extension Council.
People from all walks of life who are interested in education and the progress of the county and community are invited to apply, council chair Eugene Suter said.
“Serving on the Extension council is a great way to help make our community a better place for people to live,” he said.
Elected officials and appointed citizens make up the 17-member council, which has nine seats open for two-year terms in 2017.
The deadline to apply for the January extension council election is Nov. 27. Applications are available at http://extension.missouri.edu/clay, or at the extension center 1901 N.E. 48th St., Kansas City, North, or by calling 816) 407-3490.
Park golf tourney
The 2017 Golf Scramble hosted by Park University, an annual event, is Oct. 9 at The National Golf Club of Kansas City.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit Park athletic programs.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and awards at 3:30 p.m.
Four-person teams can register for $700 at www.park.edu/golf; individual registration is $175. Sponsorship packages are available.
Park is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the American Midwest Conference and competes in 14 intercollegiate sports.
For information contact Nathan Marticke, associate vice president of advancement, at nathan.marticke@park.edu or 816-584-6200.
ICM concert
The concert season for Park University’s International Center for Music (ICM) Orchestra opens at 4 p.m., Sept. 24, in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 8700 N.W. River Park Drive, Parkville.
Concert admission is free.
The 20-member orchestra is led by Steven McDonald.
The program will include “Serenade for Strings” by Dag Wirén; Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; and “Dances for Harp and Strings” by Claude Debussy and features guest harpist Tabitha Reist Steiner.
Band hosts clothing drive
Liberty High band members are hosting a donation drive with Savers on Sept. 28 to raise money for the band’s trip to Washington, D.C., next year.
Supporters are invited to bring donations to the parking lot of Liberty High School, 200 Blue Jay Drive, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Suggested donations include clothing, shoes, bedding and towels, accessories, CDs and DVDs, books, electrical items, toys and games, kitchen items, knickknacks and sporting items. If possible, please drop off donations in 33-gallon bags.
Grandfamilies Conference
A Grandfamilies Conference is Oct. 13 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. The conference is for grandparents and other caregivers who are raising children.
The free conference, “Creating Resilient Families Through Mind, Body and Spirit,” will include exhibits, workshops, speakers and door prizes.
Conference hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and a morning snack and lunch will be provided.
Topics will include: Creating Resilience in Your Family and Those Affected by Trauma; Medicare Update; Latest Trends in Substance Abuse and What You Need to Know; Taking Care of You: Mind, Body and Spirit; and Creating a Dialogue with Schools.
The conference is sponsored by Clay County Senior Services, MU Extension, Platte County Senior Fund, and other public and private organizations.
Register by Oct. 10 at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2934310 or call 816-921-1963. For information call Christine Brunkow at 816-407-3490.
