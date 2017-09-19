Enthusiastic ‘dog’s dog’ is star of week

816 North

Colton

Age: 2 years

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Gender: Male

Colton is a “dog’s dog.” He likes all other dogs and plays well with both large and smaller dogs. He’s got an awesome personality. Colton appears to be house trained and loves people of all ages, but his enthusiasm for life might cause him to knock over a toddler, so older kids would be best.

Dolce

Age: 4 months

Breed: Domestic short hair

Gender: Female

Dolce is an angelic, black-and-white kitten with a sweet disposition. She is the runt from her litter and is now being a surrogate sister to a young kitten who arrived with no mom. Dolce loves cheese and is super playful and warms her way into your heart with every frolic.

For more information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918

