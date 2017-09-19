Singing Deanna Eberhart’s praises, Park Hill senior chosen for national choir

Park Hill School District
Singer recognized: Deanna Eberhart, a senior at Park Hill High School, has been named to the All-National Mixed Honor Choir of the National Association for Music Education.
She will sing at the association’s honor ensembles event in November with vocalists from around the country in Orlando, Fla. Eberhart qualified at the state level and advanced to the national competition.
Grade school honored: Chinn Elementary School has earned the 2017-2019 National PTA School of Excellence award.
Schools are recognized for their strong partnership with the PTA in a program designed to empower families to support student success.
Starlight Theatre
Students perform: Two Northlanders — Danielle Blankenship of Oak Park High School and Garrett Williams of Liberty North High School — were chosen for the musical “Grease” earlier this month at Starlight Theatre.
They were among 15 Kansas City area students selected for the show’s Blue Star Teen Ensemble.
NKC Schools honored
The North Kansas City School District received the Outstanding Commitment to Prevention award from Tri-County Mental Health Services at Tri-County’s annual dinner.
The district’s School Community Resource Specialists were honored for their efforts to promote anti-substance abuse programs, and mentoring students to make safe choices.
The school’s prevention program includes the TRY Coalition — Teaching and Reaching Youth — which was established at each high school. It includes mentoring, teaching, and marketing campaigns to reach teenagers and their families to raise mental health awareness.
In addition, NKC School District opened an on-site mental health clinic in a district building in 2015 in partnership with Tri-County Mental Health. The clinic has since served 3,000 students.
The district has seen improvement in student behavior since the clinic’s opening with a 40 percent reduction in disruptive behavior from students receiving treatment at the clinic. Of the 300 students referred to the clinic, all have kept their appointments.
