Gladstone chamber rewards grads for GPA, work experience

Gladstone Chamber scholarships
The Gladstone Area Chamber of Commerce has awarded two $1,500 scholarships to high school graduates Amy Gruschka from Oak Park High School and Ethan Beumer from Winnetonka High School.
Scholarship qualifications include maintaining a GPA of 2.75 or higher, performing community service and work experience.
Funding for the scholarships comes from monthly chamber events and donations by chamber members.
Gruschka will attend Saint Louis University this fall and study nursing. She provides childcare at her church and volunteers at North Kansas City Hospital, where she had an internship last summer.
She played soccer and volleyball and participated in power lifting at the 2016 NASA High School National Meet, taking first place in Power Press. She had several academic honors including a Gold Medallion Honors diploma, Academic Letter and Honor Roll.
Beumer will attend Kansas State University and study mechanical engineering. He is an Eagle Scout and was recognized for the Eagle Scout District Project of the Year. He was profiled on Fox 4’s “Reaching for Excellence.” He has been a referee, coach and assistant site manager for youth.
He was a member of the National Honor Society and Junior Assembly North Kansas City. He played basketball and received the Denny McClain Iron Horse Award, for his dedication to basketball at Winnetonka.
Basic Beekeeping
The class Basic Beekeeping for Beginners will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at the Clay County Extension office, 1901 N.E. 48th St., Kansas City, North.
The Certified Master Beekeeper Program is sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension. The class, taught by Rich Wilson, is for anyone interested in learning beekeeping.
The course will cover the history of beekeeping, honeybee biology, plant and pollinator relationship and essential equipment.
The cost of the course and beekeeping book is $61.
Download a registration form at www.extension.missouri.edu/clay or call 816-407-3490.
Youth Prevention Specialist joins Tri-County
Sherri Miller is a new Youth Prevention Specialist for Tri-County Mental Health Services.
Miller will work with teens in Youth With Vision, an substance abuse prevention group.
“I was always impressed with the Northland community’s enthusiasm and support for their youth,” Miller said in a press release. “As the longtime educator and mother of two teenage daughters, I am very excited to be able to use my years of experience to help Tri-County Mental Health Services and the dedicated young people of Youth With Vision in educating the community about mental health awareness and youth substance abuse.”
Miller is a retired schoolteacher and administrator.
Contact her at sherrim@tri-countymhs.org or 816-965-1018
School Supply drive
The Parkville Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a school supply drive for Synergy Services through Aug. 5.
“No child should go to school without the necessary supplies,” said Marsha VanDever, Chamber executive director. “Synergy’s Children’s Center is full of children that go to school. They show up sometimes with only the clothes on their back so they need supplies so they can feel like they are the same as anybody else.”
While the Chamber will accept school supply donations year round for Synergy Services, its Charity of Choice, items donated by Aug. 5 will go to children starting school this summer.
Supplies for elementary students can be dropped off at the Chamber office at 8878 N.W. 63rd St., Parkville. VanDever encourages donors to call the office at 816-587-2700 first. Arrangements can also be made to have items picked up.
Norma King, Special to The Star
Comments