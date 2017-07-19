SkillsUSA Law Enforcement/Crime Scene Investigation Team takes first place

Northland Career Center
National champions: The SkillsUSA Law Enforcement/Crime Scene Investigation Team won first place at the Leadership and Skills Conference/Competition in June in Louisville, Ky.
Team members were Jenna Abbott from Liberty High School, Marena Draskovich from Winnetonka High School and Colby Matthys from Platte County R-3 High School.
More than 16,000 students, teachers and business partners participated in the week-long conference.
Kansas State University
Graduate degrees: Northland students completed requirements for master’s and doctorate degrees on the campus in Manhattan.
Awarded master’s degrees were MaryAnn Matney from Dearborn; Justin Mohn, Excelsior Springs; Levi Caraway, Kearney; and Samuel Clonch, Gregory Fassett and Eugene Johnson, Platte City.
Kansas City, North, students earning master’s degrees were Julie Abrahamzon, Sarah Burgen, Taylor Craghead, Eric Elsener, Kevin Madera, David Maynard, Eric Thompson, Emily Whitty and Brian Winter. Christian Eckert earned a doctor of veterinary medicine degree and Jordan Woehl, a doctorate.
From Smithville, Elizabeth Everman earned a doctorate.
Park Hill School District
Administrator honored: Susan Rizzo, director of instructional technology, received the Making IT Happen award from the International Society for Technology in Education.
Rizzo received the award at the Midwest Education Technology Community conference. She was chosen based on her dedication to motivating students and expanding their digital learning opportunities and empowering teachers to incorporate technology.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments