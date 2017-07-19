Atticus, right, and his litter mates are looking for homes.
Atticus, right, and his litter mates are looking for homes. Photo provided

July 19, 2017 8:07 PM

Team players hope to score a forever home

Colton and Hope

Age: Approximately 2 and 4

Breed: Australian cattle dog mix and Lab/sharpei

Gender: Colton is male, Hope is female

Description: Colton and Hope are great buddies and would love to be adopted together. Both are great with people of all ages, appear to be house trained and are good car riders.

Atticus

Age: Nearly 3 months

Breed: Domestic short haired black and white

Gender: Male

Description: Atticus is a is the runt of his litter, but quite the go-getter! He has adorable markings with a black spot on his nose and one on his foot, and has white tips on one ear and his tail. He is very lovable and playful and would be happy in any type of forever home. He has had his first round of shots, is neutered, and is microchipped. Come meet him and his siblings at the shelter on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. or by appointment.

Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.

