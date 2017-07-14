Northland children asked to draw inspiration from places they’d like to visit

Northland Art League
Drawing contest: Northland students from 5 to 12 years of age can compete for $25 gift cards in the 13th annual competition.
The theme for the Northland Children’s Drawing Contest is “A Place I Would Like To Visit Someday.”
Entry forms are available at the North Kansas City Public Library or on the Website, nkcpl.org. The deadline to submit drawings to the library, located at 2251 Howell St., is July 31.
Four age groups will be judged by members of the art league. Entries will be considered for neatness, artistic ability and presentation of theme. Winning entries will be matted and framed and displayed at the library.
The contest also is sponsored by the North Kansas City Kiwanis Club and Country Club Bank.
North Kansas City School District
Educators recognized: Two district teachers have received Kansas City area honors.
Sarah Farsace has been named Elementary Physical Educator of the Year from the Kansas City District.
She teaches physical education at Meadowbrook Elementary School.
Farsace was honored by the Missouri Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
Erin Nash, a district gifted education teacher, has been named a Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year for Kansas City. She is one of six educators chosen statewide.
Nash now advances to competition for the Missouri Teacher of the Year for 2017. The winner and finalists will be honored at a banquet in October in Jefferson City.
The award is sponsored by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Platte County R-3 High School
Musicians hit high note: The school’s Marching Band, Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Color Guard received Superior Ratings at the Music U.S.A. Festival.
Nearly 200 band members, instructors and chaperones from the district attended the festival at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
