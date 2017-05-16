Missouri Journalism Education Association
Selected for All-State: Three North Kansas City School District seniors are among 10 students chosen statewide for the Journalism Team.
They are Rachel Adamson and Alyssa Magrone from Winnetonka High School and Tinh Nghi Ngo from Staley High School.
Being named to the All-State Journalism Team recognizes students for the leadership, energy, dedication and expertise they demonstrate in their work on school publications.
National Merit Scholarship Corporation
Winners announced: A Northland student is among National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners chosen from finalists across the country.
From Platte City, Anna K. Rasmussen, who is home-schooled, was named a recipient.
Scholars were chosen based on academic records, scores from two standardized tests, community activities, an essay and a recommendation from a high school official.
KCI Rotary Club Speech Contest
Park Hill winners: Two seniors earned first and second place in the club’s Four-Way Test scholarship contest.
From Park Hill High School, Jacob McFee placed first and earned a $1,000 scholarship. From Park Hill South, Emma Patterson placed second and earned a $500 scholarship.
The students wrote essays about what the Rotary Four-Way Test means to them. The test is four questions that cover ethical and moral issues to be considered in all communications.
North Kansas City School District
School bus fleet wins national award: The district was honored with the “Transit and Mobility” award at a national expo earlier this month in California.
The district was recognized for converting to school buses fueled by compressed natural gas this year. The change has resulted in significant savings in fuel costs and an increase in fuel economy and has cut down on greenhouse emissions.
Lon Waterman is the transportation director for the district.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
