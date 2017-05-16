Friends of Parkville presents pets of the week

Hercules
Age: Approximately 4 years
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
Sex: Male
Description: Scott appears to like many other dogs, loves to walk on a leash, is house trained and is a great car rider. Scott would love to have an active family. He does bark when humans are around and he knows that they are not with him, so an apartment may not be the best home.
Hercules loves everyone, all people and all dogs, male or female. Hercules likes to play and loves to go for long walks. He appears to be house-trained and will do best in a home with an active owner/family.
Adara
Age: Approximately 1
Breed: Domestic black and white
Sex: Female
Description: Adara was rescued from a crawl space after being trapped there. She has now regained the weight she lost and her fur is white again (and her nose is pink) after a nice bath. Her foster mom says she is becoming more comfortable with people and has the loudest purr. Adara will do best in a home without young children. Adoption applications are being accepted now. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Comments