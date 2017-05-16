Clay County Senior Services on the ‘honor roll’

Honor Roll Award
Clay County Senior Services has received the 2016 University of Missouri Clay County Extension Council Leaders Honor Roll Award.
The award is given annually to agencies or individuals who have provided exemplary support to the programming and services provided by the University of Missouri Extension.
“Clay County Senior Services has provided essential support to our program,” said Christine Brunkow, Program Coordinator for the Northland Grandfamilies program which serves more than 275 individuals and their families in Clay County. “With their support we are able to offer support groups, resources and our annual conference to grandparents and individuals raising relatives in their home.”
Clay County Senior Services, established in 2004, focuses on improving the quality of life, health and nutrition of seniors age 60 and older who reside in Clay County.
Suicide prevention specialists
Two suicide prevention specialists have been named to the staff of Tri-County Mental Health, thanks to a federally funded state grant.
Kelsey Prather and Catherine Blanch will focus their attention on teen suicide risks and prevention.
Prather, the Youth Suicide Prevention Specialist, will focus on reducing risk factors that contribute to depression, anxiety and suicide; as well as work on a social marketing campaign and training educators and others working with youth.
Blanch, the Youth Mental Health Liaison, has responsibility to intervene directly with young people 10-24 years old who are contemplating suicide.
“As a team, we can address the full spectrum of suicide – from prevention to intervention to help young people learn ways to cope and handle stress and trauma and, hopefully, live happier, more fulfilled lives,” Blanch said.
For information about youth suicide prevention resources, contact Prather at 816-877-0496 or kelseyp@tri-countymhs.org, or Blanch at 816-965-1016 or catherineb@tri-countymhs.org.
Adventures in Learning
Senior citizens are invited to attend the May 19 Liberty Adventures in Learning at the Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty.
The event, sponsored by Northland Shepherd Center, begins at 9:15 a.m. with blood pressure checks. Coffee and fellowship are at 9:30 a.m.
Programming begins at 10 a.m. with Accordion Band members Terry and Linda Bell playing a variety of music. Then at 11 a.m., Annette Thomas will discuss “Historical Churches of KC Historical Foundation.”
Lunch follows. Make reservations for lunch by calling 816-781-1825 or email mjyoung@thepayload.com by May 17.
Make music in Liberty
The second Make Music-Liberty is planned June 21 throughout the city of Liberty.
Interested musicians of all ages and instruments are invited to perform at venues throughout the city.
The group also welcomes businesses and individuals wanting to host a performance at their venue. Music will be performed at a variety of locations throughout the city such as porches, parks, shops, plazas, parking lots and sidewalks.
Make Music originated in France in 1982 and is now an international event. Liberty will join more than 800 cities worldwide for the festival.
To find out more or to register go to www.makemusicliberty.org or email bill.s@makemusicliberty.org.
Make Music-Liberty is sponsored by the Liberty Arts Commission to encourage and support interest in the musical arts.
State auditor to speak
Northland Progress will host “MO Sessions, MO Problems,” an event featuring State Auditor Nicole Galloway at the Kansas City Improv in Zona Rosa, at 7 p.m., May 24.
Galloway is expected to speak on ethics reform and greater accountability in state government. The program will include an overview of the group’s mission and a review of the 2017 Missouri legislative session.
“Northland Progress is a grassroots coalition supporting the adoption of forward-thinking policies to benefit the people of the northern Kansas City metro area,” said Blake Green, president of Northland Progress. “The nonprofit organization was recently founded to inform Northland voters on local and statewide issues that affect their lives and to help progressive Northlanders connect for common purpose.”
The event is free and open to the public. A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City Improv is at 7260 N.W. 87th St., Kansas City, North.
Popcorn in the Park
Liberty’s first Popcorn in the Park movie night at 8:30 p.m., May 26 in Stocksdale Park, 901 S. LaFrenz Road.
The featured movie is “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
The city will provide popcorn and water. Movie-goers should bring lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic if they want. Alcohol is not allowed.
Park Art show
The artwork of two students at Park University is on exhibit at the Campanella Gallery in campus through May 31.
Students Marie Brink from Columbia, Mo., and Kendall Tompkins from Shawnee, Kan., are both fine arts majors.
Brink’s art explores the subject of death and abnormality in her drawings and prints. Tompkins’ acrylic paintings use color to build connections between life and death.
Admission is free.
The Campanella Gallery is inside the Norrington Center. Library hours vary, for information go to www.park.edu/library or call 816-584-6285.
Norma King, Special to The Star
