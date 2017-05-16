Clay County Senior Services on the ‘honor roll’

The Parkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament in May raised more than $15,000, with a portion going to Synergy Services, according to Marsha VanDever, executive director of the chamber. Shown (from left) are pro golfer and trick-shot artist Rocky Shipes; Parkville Alderman Marc Sportsman holding an 8-foot-long driver Shipes used in a trick-shot demonstration; Parkville Administrator Joe Parente; Sam Stahnke; and Kelly Clark. Photo provided