Classes, events and fun around the Northland

May 17 - June 16
Warm Water for Chronic Disease: For anyone with chronic disease, a great way to relax, Monday, Wednesdays and Friday through June 16, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, therapy pool, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, $70, nkch.org/class.
May 18
Cardiac Speaker Series: High blood pressure is a silent killer because there are no clear symptoms, when left untreated it can cause series of life-threatening health conditions, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., Gladstone, free, nkc.org/HeartTalk.
Kosmos Singles: A mixer held for individuals 50+ years and older, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Senor Tequila’s 6502 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, $1, www.kosmossingles.org.
May 20
Live Music with Dan Bliss: This Kansas City acoustic guitarist and vocalist performs, 1 to 4 p.m., Riverwood Winery, 22200 MO 45, Rushville, 816-579-9797.
Heart Saver Adult First Aid CPR: Learn critical skills for responding to first aid, choking and cardiac arrest events, 8 a.m., to 3 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, Barry Room 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, $70, nkchorg.CPR.
May 24
Shaping Your Future: Educational workshops for adults 50 and older, a four-part series that guides individuals to embrace their next phase of life, including community engagement, lifelong learning and more, May 31 part 3 and 4, 1 to 5 p.m., Park University, downtown campus, Commerce Tower, 911 Main St., $175 - $195, comingofagekc@gmail.com.
May 25
Kosmos Singles: A mixer held for individuals 50+ years and older, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Cascone’s 3737 N. Oak Trafficway, $1, www.kosmossingles.org.
May 28
15th Annual Patriotic Concert: A celebration at the station, featuring the Kansas City Symphony this years special musical guest star Patti Austin, make it an all day event for the entire family, bring your blankets and chairs, doors open at 3 p.m, concert at 8 p.m., Union Station, 30 West Pershing Road., Kansas City.
June 2-3
Gladstone Summertime Bluesfest: Bring a blanket or lawn chair enjoy great food and soak up two day filled with blues featuring Amanda Fish, Nick Schnebelen Band, Albert Castiglia, Brody Buster, Andy T. Band and much more, June 2, 6 to 11 p.m., June 3, 4 to 11 p.m., $5, www.gladstonechamber.com.
June 3
St. Therese Catholic Rummage Sale: 7 a.m., to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Hall, 7207 NW Highway 9, Parkville.
June 4
Westport Community Festival: Music all day, Mexican food, silent auction, raffles, bingo and games, bring the family for a day of fun, noon to 8 p.m., Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City.
June 5-11
Gadgets & Gizmos: This summer, discover how the Creator of all things created us to know and love him, children will learn while at Bible school, 5: 45 to 8 p.m., First Baptist Church North Kansas City, 2205 Kansas City, $17-$20, 816-842-1175 or office@fbcnkc.org.
June 10
Fifth Annual Polish Pottery Festival: Bring the entire family to enjoy food, music, dancing vendors and the popular Polish pottery exchange along with a sale, come and celebrate, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Historic Weston, 816-640-2300 or info@renditionsweston.com.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
Comments