Student named Park Servant of the Year

Park University
Leadership honors: Arber Dumani of Weatherby Lake was named Park Servant of the Year for the 2016-2017 academic year.
The award is given to a student who exemplifies the characteristics of both service and leadership and who has worked effectively with others for positive change.
Dumani is a junior majoring in communication arts and public relations.
Kansas State University
Northland initiates: Two Northland students were among new members selected for Phi Kappa Phi on the campus in Manhattan.
They are Justin Mohn from Excelsior Springs and David DiCarlo from Platte City. Both are pursuing a master’s degree.
Phi Kappa Phi, is a national all-discipline honor society. To be chosen, graduate students must rank in the top 10 percent of their class. DiCarlo is studying software engineering and Mohn, security studies.
North Kansas City School District
Students selected: Nine sophomores were chosen for the Missouri Scholars Academy this summer.
The academy is a three-week academic program on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia. Statewide, 330 gifted students who are ready to begin their junior year in high school are chosen.
From North Kansas City High School, they are Megan Kirkland and Mila Schmidt; from Oak Park, Wilhelmina Buchholz; from Staley, Nina Cassaway, Grace Duddy and Parker McCracken; and from Winnetonka, Katie Bullock, Joseph Fleeger and Brian Purkaple.
American Association of University Women
Award given: Kansas City area branches of the national association recognized women who have overcome obstacles to enter or return to college at an annual Re-entry Awards lunch.
From Park University, Jia Tong Lynch received a $500 grant from the Toni Thornton Foundation. Lynch is a senior majoring in accounting.
Truman State University
Top honors: William Fries of Smithville was awarded first place and $3,000 in the 2017 Business Innovation by Truman Entrepreneurs, a business idea contest.
Fries created a prototype product, a specialized memory card for digital cameras that encrypts photos as they are saved to the card.
He is a sophomore majoring in business and computer science on the campus in Kirksville.
West Platte High School
Academic accolades: Seven students were recognized at the KCI Conference Scholar Athlete banquet.
Honorees were Rachel Heili, Quinn Johnson, Connor McNair, Nealie Niemeier, Alexa Raney, Aidan Sullivan and John Tharp.
Students are selected based on grades and on having lettered in at least two Missouri State High School Activities Association sports.
Rockhurst University
Student selected: Sarah Lanning of Smithville was inducted into Pi Delta Phi, the National French Honor Society.
To qualify for membership, students must have outstanding scholarship in the French language and culture.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
