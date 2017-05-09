Parkville Animal shelter spotlights dog and cat

Quinn
Age: Approximately 3 1/2 months
Breed: Shepherd/Lab mix
Sex: Female
Description: Quinn has an outgoing personality. She and her sister Abby are looking for their forever homes with an active person/family who want a loving companion to make their lives richer. Quinn is playful, gets along well with people of all ages and other dogs and is working on house training skills. She would love a canine companion but it is not mandatory.
Gigi
Age: Approximately 11 weeks
Breed: Tabby
Sex: Female
Description: Gigi is a sweet and cuddly little girl. Her foster family says she’s good with dogs and will make a wonderful lap cat. Adoption applications are being accepted now. Kittens are fixed, microchipped, dewormed, and started on vaccinations (they need multiple). Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Comments