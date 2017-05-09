Parkville welcomes two elected officials

New Parkville officials
Kevin Heaton and Brian T. Whitley were sworn in as new Parkville Aldermen April 18. Heaton will serve in Ward 1 and Whitley in Ward 2.
Also re-elected to two-year terms on the nine-member board were Douglas P. Wylie, Ward 3; and Greg Plumb, Ward 4.
The city said goodbye to two outgoing elected officials in April: Aldermen Diane Driver and Jim Werner, who did not seek re-election. Each served for six years.
“Both Alderman Driver and Alderman Werner made significant contributions toward the progress of Parkville and will be missed,” said Mayor Nan Johnston in a press release. “It was a great honor serving with them.”
Communities for All Ages
The Mid-America Regional Council recognized Excelsior Springs, Kearney and Raymore as Communities for All Ages during an April 21 program.
Raymore received the gold level award; Excelsior Springs received a silver award; and Kearney received a bronze award.
The Communities for All Ages program recognizes efforts of cities to respond positively to changing demographics and make efforts to make the community a great place to live for everyone.
Butt Buster barbecue
The Liberty Rotary Club hopes to raise $25,000 at its fifth annual Butt Buster Smok’in BBQ May 10.
Proceeds from the event go to fund scholarships for high school seniors in the Liberty School District. Last year’s Butt Buster raised $21,000 for scholarships.
The event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rotary Plaza, 100 W. Franklin St., Liberty.
“We have had great community support; our entire meal is being provided by sponsors,” said Frank Dixon, president of the Liberty Rotary Club. “We hope to sell 1,000 tickets.”
The lead sponsor of the event is Sam’s Club. Blue Ribbon sponsors are Clay County Savings Bank, Hallmark Cards and Seaport Family Dentistry.
Northland Grandfamilies
Northland Grandfamilies will host three support groups this month for grandparents and other relatives raising children.
Cathy Blanch will speak on “Helping the Teen in My Life,” at the 10 a.m. May 10, meeting. Blanch is Youth Behavioral Health Liaison with Tri-County Mental Health Services. The program is at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, North.
Debbie Bigelow, executive director of Clay County Clothes Closet, will discuss the charitable work of the Clothes Closet at a meeting 10 a.m. May 18, in Excelsior Springs. She will also make appointments for interested grandparents. The group meets at the Good Samaritan Center, 108 South Thompson, Excelsior Springs.
An evening program at 6 p.m. May 24 is on How To Obtain Assistance Regarding Children’s Medicaid, given by Johnda Boyce, staff attorney for the Advocates for Family Health Program of Legal Aid of Western Missouri. The meeting is at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 N.W. Prairie View Road, Platte Woods. Free childcare is available at the evening program.
For information, to RSVP, or to make childcare reservations for the evening program, call 816-407-3490.
Shoes for Orphan Souls
The Parkville Rotary Club collected 800 pairs of new shoes and 600 pairs of new socks for Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, during the annual Shoes Caravan drive by Rotary District 6040.
The total collected by the district — 56 rotary clubs in northern Missouri — was 17,000 pairs of shoes; 2,100 pairs of socks; and almost $14,000.
The shoes, socks and money will benefit vulnerable children and orphans in the United States, Guatemala and Kenya.
The Shoe Caravan began a 20-stop trip in Higginsville on April 27 and ended in Chillicothe on April 29.
This is the 16th year Rotary District 6040 participated in the shoe caravan. Over that time, Rotary members have collected an estimated 305,000 pairs of shoes and $141,000 for Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls.
“The Parkville Rotary Club really opened their hearts to help children in need,” said Robert Kersey, chairman of the Shoe Drive in Parkville. “As Rotarians, we want to provide service to our local community and to people in need around the world. A simple pair of children’s shoes may not look powerful, but they can make a big difference in the lives of vulnerable children and orphans around the world.”
United Parcel Service and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway partnered with Rotary District 6040 to provide transportation for the collection.
Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, a humanitarian project of Buckner International, has delivered more than 3 million pairs of new shoes to children in 82 countries since 1999.
“Rotary’s consistency over 16 years has allowed us to send more shoes to children around the world, and ultimately, opened the door for us to share love and care with more children who otherwise wouldn’t receive it,” said Scott Collins, a representative of the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls program.
Jewell choir to sing at St. Mary Magdalene
The William Jewell College Concert Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Road, Belton.
The choir will be sharing music they have performed across the United States, England and Scotland.
The program is free with a free-will offering. Donations will be given to the youth ministries of the church.
The Jewell College Concert Choir is conducted by Dr. Anthony J. Maglione. His music has been performed at state and national-level conventions, on TV, and has been recorded on Gothic Records and Centaur Records. Maglione has been commissioned by the American Guild of Organists for a new work to premiere at the AGO National Conference in Kansas City in 2018.
Shaping Your Future series
Park University will host a series of Explore Your Future educational workshops for adults 50 and over in May and June.
The workshops are designed help individuals embrace their next phase of life. Sessions will focus on the questions: What has influenced me? Who am I now? How can I realize my dreams? How do I create an engaged life?
Facilitators are Kay Barnes, Park University senior academic ambassador and liaison, and former mayor of Kansas City, Mo.; and Sandra Mellinger, chief executive officer of Coming of Age Kansas City.
Workshops will be held at Park University’s remodeled downtown Kansas City Campus Center, 911 Main St.
The four workshops will be held May 24 and May 31; additional workshops are scheduled through November.
Cost is $175 for all four sessions.
To register or for information contact Mellinger at comingofagekc@gmail.com
The workshops are presented in collaboration with the Downtown Council and the Mid-America Regional Council.
Shepherd Center program
Adventures in Learning for senior citizens will be held Friday at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, North.
Registration and a continental breakfast begin at 10 a.m.; music by Cool Breeze is at 11 a.m. A taco salad lunch is at noon. The cost of lunch is $5.
Lunch reservations are required in advance by calling 816-452-4536.
Free Senior Day
A free senior day is planned noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Grove Park.
The event includes information on topics of interest to seniors, a free barbecue lunch, giveaways and music by Greg Mancuso.
It is sponsored by Firstlight Home Care, Three Rivers Hospice, Lindenwood Village, Spectrum Home Health and Veterans Home Assist.
For information or reservations, call Catherine Schembri at 816-298-8734.
Norma King, Special to The Star
