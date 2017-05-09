816 North

Classes, events and fun around the Northland

May 10 - June 16

Warm Water for Chronic Disease: For anyone with chronic disease, a great way to relax, Monday, Wednesdays and Friday through June 16, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, therapy pool, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, $70, nkch.org/class.

May 11

Gladstone Stamp Collectors Club: For those interested in stamp collecting, every second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Linden Baptist Church, 611 NE 69th St. Gladstone, 816-734-4536 or thedale.smith48@gmail.com.

Kosmos Singles: A mixer held for individuals 50-plus years and older, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee, Market Grill, 7117 N. Prospect, Gladstone, $1, www.kosmossingles.org.

May 13

Platte County Mother’s Day 5K: Proceeds to benefit the Platte County back-to-school fair, 9 a.m., Platte Ridge Park, 17130 MO-371, Platte City, $15-$35, http://bit.do/plattecomd5k.

May 16

Northland Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon: Join the annual legislative update, program will feature updates from Missouri State legislators, noon to 1:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott at Briarcliff, 4000 N. Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, 816-455-6911 or northland@northlandchamber.com.

May 18

Cardiac Speaker Series: High blood pressure is a silent killer because there are no clear symptoms, when left untreated it can cause series of life-threatening health conditions, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., Gladstone, free, nkc.org/HeartTalk.

Kosmos Singles: A mixer held for individuals 50+ years and older, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Senor Tequila’s 6502N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, $1, www.kosmossingles.org.

May 20

Live Music with Dan Bliss: This Kansas City acoustic guitarist and vocalist performs, 1 to 4 p.m., Riverwood Winery, 22200 MO-45, Rushville, 816-579-9797.

Heart Saver Adult First Aid CPR: Learn critical skills for responding to first aid, choking and cardiac arrest events, 8 a.m., to 3 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, Barry Room 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, $70, nkchorg.CPR.

May 24

Shaping Your Future: Educational workshops for adults 50 and older, a four-part series that guides individuals to embrace their next phase of life, including community engagement, lifelong learning and more, May 31 part 3 and 4, 1 to 5 p.m., Park University, downtown campus, Commerce Tower, 911 Main St., $175 - $195, comingofagekc@gmail.com.

May 25

Kosmos Singles: A mixer held for individuals 50+ years and older, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Cascone’s 3737 N. Oak Trafficway, $1, www.kosmossingles.org.

June 3

St. Therese Catholic Rummage Sale: 7 a.m., to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Hall, 7207 NW Highway 9, Parkville.

