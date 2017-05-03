Platte robotics team places second at World Championship

Platte County R-3 High School
International recognition: Platte County robotics team members placed second at the VEX Robotics World Championship in April.
Participating in the competition were 600 teams from around the world.
The Platte County students are Alex Harms, Parker Johnson, Zach Lienemann, Matthew Phillips, Trent Phillips, Wesley Valentine and Will Valentine. They won the Math Division Championship.
The other divisions were science, technology, research, engineering and arts.
Division champions then competed against each other and the Platte County team finished in second place.
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments