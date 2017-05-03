Parkville Animal Shelter’s pets of the week

Hercules
Age: Approximately 2 years
Breed: German shorthired pointer/chocolate Lab mix
Sex: Male
Description: Hercules loves everyone, all people and all dogs, male or female. Hercules likes to play and loves to go for long walks. He appears to be house trained and will do best in a home with an active owner/family.
Sprite
Age: Approximately 12 years
Breed: Domestic short-haired tortoiseshell
Sex: Female
Description: Sprite is playful and active and would prefer to be the only cat of the house. She seems to do well with older kids. She loves to watch the birds through the window at the feeder. Sprite would love to have a lot of space so she could run and play. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Comments