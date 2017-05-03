Classes, events and fun around the Northland

May 3-24
Matter of Balance: Learn fall prevention skill, exercise to improve your strength and tips for managing your fear of falling, space limited, 10 a.m. to noon, North Kansas City Hospital, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, free, nkch.org/class.
May 4
Kosmos Singles: A social group for adults 50-plus, join the mixer, meet new friends, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Side Pockets, 600 NE Englewood Road, Kansas City, www.kosmossingles.org.
The Northland Art League Meeting: The featured artist and speaker will be Richardo Nunez, visitors are welcome, 7 p.m., The Fairview Christian Church, 1800 N.W. 65th St., Gladstone, 816-588-5192.
May 5
NAREE Chapter 2256 Monthly Meeting: All current or retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend, guest speaker will be Don Woolf, 10 a.m., Wexford Place, 6500 N. Cosby, Kansas City, 86-454-3491.
May 5-6
Cinco de Mayo Celebration: Join the celebration as it kicks off with a concert from 5 to 11 p.m. May 5, and continues from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 6 with a concert by Los Lobos, Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avienda Cesar Chavez Blvd., Kansas City, $5, 816-421-1015.
May 5- May 31
Park University Senior Art Exhibit: Fine art students Marie Brink and Kendall Tompkins will showcase their work as part of their senior thesis exhibit, various hours, Campanella Gallery, Parkville Campus, alee@park.edu.
May 6
Midwest Philatelic Society Meeting: For those interested in stamp collecting, buy and sell stamps and meet other collectors, 1 p.m., Waldo Public Library, 201 East 75th St., Kansas City, 816-734-4536 or thedale.smith48@gmail.com.
May 7
10th Annual Woofstock: A festival for dogs and people, 1 mile dog walk and 5K run, vendors, contests and more, proceeds to benefit the Northland Animal Welfare Society, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, 816-587-8180.
May 9
William Boydston Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution: The program will be dancing with crow’s feet celebrating age, guest speaker Deb Campbell, founder and executive director, Arts and Ageing, KC Inc., 7 p.m., North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Rd., Kansas City, 816-454-2297.
May 8 - June 16
Warm Water for Chronic Disease: For anyone with chronic disease, a great way to relax, Monday, Wednesdays and Friday through June 16, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, therapy pool, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, $70, nkch.org/class.
May 10
Annual Luncheon Meeting: Open to community members interested in joining efforts to keep the area youth safe from substance abuse and violence, reservations are requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Belvior Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road, Liberty, 816-679-5361.
May 11
Gladstone Stamp Collectors Club: For those interested in stamp collecting, every second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Linden Baptist Church, 611 NE 69th St. Gladstone, 816-734-4536 or thedale.smith48@gmail.com.
May 13
Platte County Mother’s Day 5K: Proceeds to benefit the Platte County back to school fair, 9 a.m., Platte Ridge Park, 17130 MO-371, Platte City, $15-$35, http://bit.do/plattecomd5k.
Live Music with Brad Allen: Welcoming Kansas City jazz vocalists, guitarists and songwriters to perform, for those who enjoy Nat King Cole, Diana Krall and Harry Connick Jr, 1 to 4 p.m., Riverwood Winery, 22200 MO-45, Rushvillem, 816-579-9797.
May 18
Cardiac Speaker Series: High blood pressure is a silent killer because there are no clear symptoms, when left untreated it can cause series of life-threatening health conditions, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., Gladstone, free, nkc.org/HeartTalk.
May 20
Live Music with Dan Bliss: This Kansas City acoustic guitarist and vocalist performs, 1 to 4 p.m., Riverwood Winery, 22200 MO-45, Rushville, 816-579-9797.
Heart Saver Adult First Aid CPR: Learn critical skills for responding to first aid, choking and cardiac arrest events, 8 a.m., to 3 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion,Barry Room 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, $70, nkchorg.CPR.
June 3
St. Therese Catholic Rummage Sale: 7 a.m., to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Hall, 7207 NW Highway 9, Parkville.
