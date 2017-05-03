Historic walking tours return to William Jewell College

Historic Walking Tour
Liberty begins its 13th year of historic walking tours May 6 at William Jewell College.
The tour will begin at the Quad in front of the Pryor Learning Center.
Tours begin at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month May through October. All tours are free except for the Foodie Tour June 8. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes.
Other tour topics and dates are: June 3 — Dougherty and Prospect Heights Historic District, meet at corner of Franklin and Gallatin streets; June 8 — Foodie Tour of Downtown Liberty, $10 donation is requested; Aug 5 — Fairview Cemetery, meet at the rock arch on W. Schrader Street; Sept. 9 — Jewell Historic District, meet at the corner of Leonard and Kansas streets; Oct. 7 — Mount Memorial Cemetery at William Jewell, meet at entrance to the cemetery.
Senior Day at Oak Grove
Senior citizens are invited to attend a free Senior Day May 16 at Oak Grove Park.
The event will feature barbecue, giveaways and music by Greg Mancuso.
“Come out and enjoy good food and hear a little bit about services that are offered to you,” said Catherine Hembri, of Firstlight Homecare, one of the sponsors.
“We will answer any questions you have, and you can enjoy a couple of hours of free music, food and ice cream.”
The event is sponsored by Firstlight Home Care, Three Rivers Hospice, Lindenwood Village Spectrum Home Health, and Veterans Home Assist.
Sponsors will address a number of topics such as helping the terminally ill, in-home assistance, post hospital recovery, home health care and hospice.
Reservations are encouraged but are not required.
For information or reservations call Hembri at 816-298-8734.
Liberty Youth luncheon
The Liberty Alliance for Youth will hold its annual luncheon meeting May 10 at Belvoir Winery.
The event will include a review of the organization’s successful prevention programs for youth and plans for the upcoming year.
The community is invited to attend the free luncheon, which will begin at noon.
Belvoir Winery is at 1325 Odd Fellows Road, Liberty.
Make reservations by Wednesday by calling 816-679-5361 or email kendra.callaway@gmail.com
Nature Camp at Parkville
Nature Day Camp for 8- to 10 year-olds at Parkville Nature Sanctuary is June 7 to 9.
The three-day camp is $50 and includes a variety of nature-centered activities. Hiking and crafts are also planned.
Enrollment is limited to 30 campers. To register call Parkville Nature Sanctuary Director Joe Ryan at 816-268-5030.
Food for Fines
Mid-Continent Public Libraries are taking food in lieu of fines through May 7 during their annual Food for Fines drive.
All 31 branches participate in the drive, which allows patrons to pay off their fines with cans or packages of food instead of money. The food is then donated to food pantries and charities throughout the Mid-Continent district.
Last year MCPL collected 12,175 food items for charities. More than 60,000 items have been donated since the Food for Fines program began in 2013.
Suggested donations are canned food, peanut butter, cereal and pasta. Donations should not be expired, damaged, open, non-nutritious, or in glass, plastic or cardboard drink containers. Each donated item is worth $1 toward a patron’s fines, up to $10.
Mother’s Day exhibit
The day-to-day life of raising children will be featured in “A Mother’s Day,” an art exhibit at Wines by Jennifer Gallery, 405 Main St., Parkville.
The art, by Kansas City artist Jane Kleindl, features a collection of “super heroes, cowboys, and hula babies” by the artist.
Kleindl is a mother of four and grandmother of four and draws on her experiences with children for her art.
“I’ve always been fascinated by them,” Kleindl said. “They make you grow right along with them. They make life interesting and they make us immortal.”
The exhibit is open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday through June 30 and features oil painting, etchings and dummy boards.
Hidden Heroes honored
A resolution honoring Hidden Heroes received unanimous approval by the Kansas City Council April 20.
Hidden Heroes are military caregivers who provide a variety of services such as emotional support, medical care, and household assistance to injured military heroes and veterans. There are an estimated 5.5 military caregivers in the United States.
“I believe all caregivers need resources and assistance so they may continue to support their military loved one to the best of their ability,” said Councilwoman Heather Hall, who presented the resolution to the council.
Hidden Heroes is a campaign of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.
Gatsby Days
Excelsior Springs Area Cultural Guild will host Gatsby Days in downtown Excelsior Springs, May 11-14.
The event explores the culture and history of the early 20th century and includes live music, poetry readings, art, a vintage car show and a fashion show.
Gin & Jazz: A Great Gatsby Affair, is new to the celebration. The May 12 event includes live jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. at the pocket park downtown. It moves to the Hall of Waters, 201 E. Broadway, 8 to 11:30 p.m. for music, a cash bar, gambling games and a photo booth. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
Other plans for Gatsby Days are:
▪ Jazz at the Elms, 401 Regent St., 7:30 p.m. May 11, with music by the Excelsior Springs middle and high school jazz bands. Tickets for this fundraiser are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
▪ Downtown Fashion Stroll, 7 p.m. May 12. Everyone is invited to dress in Gatsby Days fashions and take the Art Tour at downtown shops. Meet at the pocket park.
▪ Art Tour, 4-8 p.m. May 12, at downtown shops.
▪ Storytelling workshop, 10:30 a.m., May 13, at Excelsior Springs Museum & Archives, 101 E. Broadway St. Tickets are $25. A free storytelling presentation is at 1 p.m.
▪ Antique Car Cruise, all day, downtown, May 13.
▪ Fashion Show: A 1920s Wedding Reception, 3-5 p.m., May 13, at the historic Episcopal Church, 404 Regent Ave. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 students.
▪ Vaudeville Revue, 7 p.m. May 13, Woods Memorial Christian Church, 417 Concourse Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.
▪ Free Youth Art Show, The Oaks Hotel, corner of South Street and Marietta, noon-4 p.m. May 13; and 2-4 p.m. May 14.
For information or tickets call 816-630-6801 or go to gatsbydays.com
