Old mall out, patrol station soon up for sale

Big changes are coming to a prominent Northland intersection. The intersection of U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road has, for decades, been defined on the southwest by the bright yellow and black Kansas City Missouri North Patrol Station and on the northeast by Metro North Mall. Both will soon be gone.
The North Patrol Station is expected to be on the market in early May as a commercial property. The property is making its way through the city approval process for sale after being designated as a “surplus” property for the city. The property value for the station is $650,000.
Vanessa Williams, real estate manager for the City of Kansas City, explains the city has already had a lot of interest in the two acre property.
“We’ve had multiple interested parties, from multi-family developers to people who want to tear it down and build something new,” Williams said. “We’ve been getting calls since they started building the new North Patrol. We’ve been getting calls for a year and a half.”
A police communication radio tower on the 2-acre property has to stay, but the building can go. The property will go on the market 10 days after city council’s final approval, which is expected to happen Thursday.
The North Patrol is getting a new home near the Kansas City International Airport at 10610 NW Prairie View Road. That facility has been under construction since December of 2015, and should be complete by June.
Williams says another unusual aspect of the sale is the timing. Usually, the city does not sell occupied police buildings. They are hoping to have the building under contract before the police move out. Potential buyers will actually be able to pick up a brochure about the building at the front desk of the patrol station.
“They are actually helping us,” Williams said. “It’s a real collaboration. It’s been wonderful to work with them.”
Across the highway at the northeast corner of U.S. 169 and NW Barry Road, Metro North Mall will soon be demolished. The mall closed in 2014 after a slow decline. The Macy’s store in the location is still open, and will be the only portion of the old mall which remains standing.
Dave Horn with Metro Crossing LLC says they do not yet have a timeline for construction on the redevelopment. The demolition of the mall site is expected to be complete by the end of May.
Plans for the site include a mixed-use area including retail space, office space, restaurants, a hotel and apartment units.
Comments