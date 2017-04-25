Parkville Animal Shelter presents dog, cat of the week

Fitz
Age: Approximately 3 months
Breed: Shepherd mix
Sex: Male
Description: Fitz is the only male of a four puppy litter. His mother was reportedly a Shepherd mix and his father’s breed is not known. He’s very outgoing and well socialized. Currently about 26 pounds, he will be a large dog when full grown. Fitz is not yet house trained, but willing to work on that in his forever home. He’s playful and would love a canine playmate.
Scooter
Age: Approximately 6 years
Breed: Domestic short-haired black cat
Sex: Male
Description: Scooter was in a feral colony that a volunteer was working on getting all the cats fixed. He was neutered and returned and then the volunteer found out that the city where the colony is located wanted all the feral cats euthanized. He was re-trapped and brought to the shelter. He is sweet and playful but still a bit fearful to be touched unless you are feeding him! He loves to play and with a patient person. Please stop by and visit with him and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Comments