Liberty Hospital staff and notaries to help people with legal forms

Healthcare Decision Day
Liberty Hospital will host a free event to help individuals to complete healthcare legal forms on May 2.
The event is part of National Healthcare Decision Day and will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty.
Notaries and staff will be available to assist in completing a durable power of attorney for healthcare, and healthcare treatment advance directive forms.
No appointments are necessary. Forms can be accessed and printed from the hospital website at www.libertyhospital.org by clicking on patients/visitors. Forms also will be available at the event.
Liberty cuts ribbon at new facility
About 100 people attended the ribbon cutting for Liberty’s new $78.3 million utilities operation center and wastewater treatment facility April 7.
Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton and Bill Taylor, a member of the Utilities Task Force, did the ribbon cutting honors for the state-of-the-art facility.
The event included comments by Brenton, Taylor and Brian Hess, Liberty’s utilities director. Doug Wachsnicht, who oversaw the project for Goodwin Brothers Construction, and Charlie Goodwin, of Goodwin Brothers Construction, also spoke.
Goodwin presented a total of $50,000 to six Liberty organizations on behalf of Goodwin Brothers. Those organizations are: Liberty Community Chorus; Liberty Symphony Orchestra; Liberty Parks & Recreation Charitable Foundation; Corbin Theatre; Liberty Arts Foundation; and Liberty Cemetery Advisory Committee
The new facility is the largest single investment to the Liberty’s infrastructure to date. A $95 million bond issue was approved by voters in 2013 for the project. The center includes the wastewater treatment facility, administration offices, a testing laboratory and maintenance facility. It is located on 26 acres west of Birmingham Road near the southern city limits.
Arbor Day celebration
Parkville will hold an Arbor Day celebration at 2:30 p.m., Friday, at Platte Landing Park with a tree planting and mayor’s proclamation.
“Trees are very important in Parkville. It adds to the beauty (of the city) and home values and it’s obviously important to us because we have been a tree city for so long,” Mayor Nan Johnston said.
Parkville is currently in its 26th year as a Tree City USA.
The event will take place near the large dog park in Platte Landing Park where the Arbor Day tree will be planted. City officials will be in attendance as well as community members.
For information call 816-741-7676.
Robotics Club
Platte County’s new 4-H Robotic SPIN club begins in May at the Platte County Resource Center.
Club members will learn about basic robotic subsystems and explore Lego Mindstorm EV3 and WeDo.
Children in third through fifth grades can enroll for the Saturday morning meetings. Cost is $35.
For information call 816-270-2141 or go to www.extension.missoui.edu.
Ghost Storytelling concert
A ghost storytelling concert is planned for youth at Liberty’s Corbin Theatre 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday.
The event will feature storytellers Joyce Slater, Steve Otto, Priscilla Howe and Jim Two Crows Wallen.
“We want to introduce professional storytelling to kids,” said GK Callahan, community arts and development specialist with the University of Missouri Extension, which is sponsoring the event.
The ghost concert is a preview for the first Greater Kansas City Area GHOST Project this summer. The GHOST Project offers workshops and performance opportunities for middle school and high school youth.
“They learn to research a story, they learn how to write a story, they learn how to tell story,” Callahan said.
Information and signups for the GHOST project will be available at the Storytelling concert or at http://extension.missouri.edu/clay.
Corbin Theatre is at 15 N. Water St., Liberty
Glass bird exhibit
Works of Finnish glass designer Oiva Toikka are on display at Cathy Kline Art Gallery in Parkville.
Each bird has a unique design and is hand blown, Kline said. “The birds also have unique names. It is quite easy to get attached to these lovely little creatures.”
The Cathy Kline Art Gallery is at 8701 N.W. Riverpark Drive, Parkville. It is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact Kline at 913-449-4460 or info@cathyklineartgallery.com.
Outstanding food safety
Forty-nine food establishments and schools in Clay County were recognized for outstanding efforts in food safety in 2016, by the Clay County Public Health Center.
Environmental Health Protection at the Health Center conducted more than 1,100 inspections during 2016. They inspected more than 650 food establishments and 230 temporary food events, and investigated 92 food-related complaints in 2016.
“Restaurant owners are essential public health partners, ensuring safe food for our community,” said Becky Steiner, section chief for Environmental Health Protection at the Health Center in a press release.
Food Excellence Award winners can be found at: http://clayhealth.com/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/194.
Bicycles across Missouri
The third Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri) is June 11 to 16.
The ride begins June 10 in Weston with a kickoff party and will end June 16 in Louisiana, Mo.
It is modeled after Iowa’s RAGBRAI and will include live music and entertainment in communities along the 330-mile route.
Overnight stops are in Kearney, Lexington, Marshall, Moberly and at Mark Twain Lake.
Most host communities will provide live music, exhibits with local vendors, and food and beer tents.
“We are excited to see Big BAM grow in its third year,” said Greg Wood, event director and publisher of Missouri Life, a sponsor of the event, in a press release.
“Our overnight towns have some great surprises in store for our riders and we can’t wait for them to experience the small-town hospitality and beautiful scenery that makes Big BAM unique.”
For information on the 2017 Big BAM route and schedule, overnight communities, bands and tickets go to BigBamRide.com.
