Parkville shelter presents dog, cat of the week

Tank
Age: Approximately 2 1/2
Breed: Australian cattle dog mix
Sex: Male
Description: Although he likes several other dogs, this outgoing dog lacks the social skills to meet and greet them with ease. Tank plays hard, loves toys and is very intelligent. Tank is not a dog for a first time owner, but for someone who knows dogs and can be the pack leader he is a true gem.
Morey
Age: 9 months
Breed: Brown and black tabby
Sex: Male
Description: Morey needs a quiet and patient family to give him the needed time to warm up and feel confident in new surroundings. He will reward you many times over for your patience with his lovable kitty antics. Morey will flop on his back because he loves to have his belly scratched. Please stop by and visit with him and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
