‘The Baseball Show’ opens at Heritage Middle School

Heritage Middle School
Curtain rises: The student production, “The Baseball Show,” opens at 7 p.m. on Thursday and runs through Saturday.
The show is about the game of baseball when a bat, a ball, a backyard or a vacant lot made anything seem possible.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on www.showtix4u.com. The show is in the auditorium of the school at 600 W. Kansas St. in Liberty.
Kansas State University
Northland student chosen: Jacob Peters of Kearney has been named to the Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows Program for the 2017-2018 school year.
During their senior year, the students will participate in leadership development workshop, activities and events. The students were selected for the program based on leadership skills and potential.
Peters is majoring in biological systems engineering.
Park Hill School District
Marketing students win: Four students will advance to the International Career Development Conference in April in Anaheim, Calif.
From Park Hill High School, they are Madison Bechtel, a sophomore; Alex Schrankel, a junior and leadership delegate; and Hannah Scott, a junior.
From Park Hill South High School, Brett Currey, a senior, will compete at the international conference.
They qualified by placing at the State Career Development Conference.
The students are members of DECA, a vocational student organization. About 5 percent of all members in the world qualify for the international conference.
West Platte High School
Future Business Leaders of America: At the state leadership conference in Springfield, the chapter earned the Gold Level Chapter of the Year for the 2016-2017 school year.
Members of the chapter also earned individual honors.
John Tharp and Anne Wurtenberger earned Business Achievements Award-America. Recognized for 200 hours of community service were Breanna Callahan, Alex LaRoe, Devin Learue, Connor McNair and Garret Terpening.
In business-related competitive events, Rachel Heili won two first-place awards and two second-place awards.
Also placing second were Quinn Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Connor McNair, Lea Moose, Ireland Stoddard, Phoenix Stoddard, Aidan Sullivan, Sydney Sweeden and John Tharp.
Earning third-place honors were Quinn Johnson and Aidan Sullivan.
North Kansas City High School
Outstanding orator: Caleb DeWitt, a senior, will advance to national speech and debate competition in June in Birmingham, Ala.
Caleb qualified by placing in dramatic interpretation at the district tournament.
St. Gabriel Catholic School
“Blessing Bags:” Preschoolers through eighth-graders filled and distributed more than 150 bags of toiletries for the homeless in the Kansas City area.
To fill the bags, the students collected toothpaste, gloves, socks, shampoo and other donations from members of the St. Gabriel church and school community.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments