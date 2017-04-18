District students are tops in the state

North Kansas City School District
Seniors selected: Joshua Neudorf of North Kansas City High School, and Dylan Lloyd and Anna Merkel of Oak Park High School are among 100 of the state’s top academic students in the graduating class of 2017.
Missouri Scholars 100 is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Students are selected based on their grade-point average, scores on college entrance exams and completion of upper-level courses in math, science, English and a foreign language. Also considered are attendance, school citizenship and involvement in activities.
Park Hill School District
Middle-school students honored: Seventh- and eighth-grade students were recognized as academically gifted in the Duke University Talent Identification Program.
They were selected for state recognition based on exceptional scores on college-entrance exams.
Chosen from Congress Middle School were Eunbyeol Jung, an eighth-grader; and Maddox Couch, Careva Cross, Riley Hunt, Aiden Kauzlarich, Sanjana Kotha, Tommy Matthys, Angela McClaskey and Phoebe Monsees, seventh-graders.
From Lakeview Middle School, the students were Andrew Fitzpatrick, Jonam Ford, Keegan Good, Sally Green, Ashton Hawkins, Justin Holt, Allison Howel, Victoria Kaspar, Noah Lichdi, Sara Montalbano, Megan Neale and Maximilian Vandeginste. All are seventh-graders.
West Platte High School
Agriculture awards: A team of four FFA students advanced to state competition after placing in the district Meats Evaluation Career Development Event earlier this month.
Team members were Sydney Oberdiek, Taylor Scroggins, Liza Suarez and Julian Trelow.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
