Heart and Sole run to fund kids’ holiday assistance fund

Heart and Sole run/walk
The sixth annual Heart and Sole 5K Run/Walk is May 6 at Happy Rock Park, 7600 N.E. Antioch Road, Gladstone.
The run is sponsored by Tri-County Mental Health Services. Funds from the walk go to the children’s holiday assistance program.
The top male and female runners will receive a $75, $50 or $25 gift card from Zona Rosa.
Fees are $25 for adults and $15 for youth through April 28. Fees go up $5 April 29 through race day. Register online at www.tri-countyheartandsole5k.org.
The run begins at 8:30 a.m. A kid’s run is at 9:30 a.m.
Ben Ferrel Museum opens
Platte County’s Ben Ferrel Museum will open Thursday for the 2017 season.
The museum and historical library, located in the basement of the 1882 home, are operated by the Platte County Historical and Genealogical Society at 220 Ferrel St., Platte City.
The museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through mid-October.
Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children.
Drug take-back day
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 29, and the Northland Coalition and Tri-County Mental Health are encouraging community members to dispose of unused or unneeded prescriptions in a safe way that day.
According to the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America, 20 percent of teens say they have taken prescription drugs without having a prescription. The most commonly abused are opiods, pain relievers, barbiturates and stimulants.
“Prescriptions are now the major cause of fatal drug overdoses, even tripling since 1999 and exceeding overdoses from heroin and cocaine,” said Tri-County Prevention Services Manager Vicky Ward.
Twelve permanent drop-off sites are located at police departments in the Northland. All can be assessed 24 hours a day, unless otherwise indicated. The service is free and anonymous.
Sites are at Excelsior Springs Police, 301 South Main; Gladstone Police, 7010 N. Holmes; Kearney Police, 725 W. 92 Highway, Monday through Friday, open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.; Kansas City Missouri North Patrol, 1001 N.W. Barry Road; Kansas City Missouri Shoal Creek Patrol, 6801 N. E. Pleasant Valley Road.
Lawson Police, 103 W. Third St., open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., call 816-580-7210 before coming; Liberty Police, 101 E. Kansas St.; North Kansas City Police, 2020 Howell St.; Platte County Sheriff, 415 Third St., Platte City, drop-off is Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Richmond Police, 205 Summit St., drop off is Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Riverside Police, 2990 N.W. Vivion Road; Smithville Police, 107 West Main Street, drop off is Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Improper disposal of prescription drugs, such as flushing them, can negatively impact the water supply, according to Ward. If a person is unable to bring them to a drop-off site, they should crush pills and mix them with coffee grounds or kitty litter, place them in a sealed container and dispose of them in the trash.
For information about the Take Back program or prescription drug abuse, go to northlandcoalition.com or call 816-877-0401.
Temple Run
The Seventh Annual Temple Run is May 6 at the Kansas City Missouri Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Registration is free, although runners and walkers are invited to bring school supplies, which will be donated to Jewish Vocational Services for refugee children.
This year, special guests at the Temple Run will be Daniel Sorensen, Kansas City Chiefs Free Safety; and Dr. Sofia Khan, a refugee activist in the metro area.
Pre-registration for the race is required at www.templerun.net. Registration deadlines for timed runners are May 3 and non-timed runners are May 4.
“My family and I have participated in this community run every year, and it has been a wonderful family activity. Lots of fun activities for kids, and it is benefiting refugees this year,” said Jeremiah Morgan, stake president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which is sponsoring the run.
The run begins at 7001 Searcy Creek Parkway, Kansas City, North, next to the Kansas City Missouri Temple.
Parkville is Best Burb
The city of Parkville beat out 32 “burbs” in the Kansas City metro for the title of Best Burb for 2017.
The Battle of the Burbs contest was sponsored by KZPT FM/99.7.
Listeners to the station were invited to vote on the best burb during March. The top four communities were Lee’s Summit, Overland Park, Shawnee and Parkville.
A ceremony is planned to recognize the city’s newest honor at 4 p.m. Monday at the McKeon Stage in English Landing Park.
Harvest Ball Society nominees
The Harvest Ball Society is accepting applications for charitable grants as well as for VICTORY Honorees for the 2017 Harvest Ball.
The philanthropic group raises money each year through their annual Adorn Style Show & Brunch and Harvest Ball. Since its inception in 1987, the group has given almost $8 million in grants to charities primarily in the Northland.
Grant applicants should address at least one of the following criteria with their program or project: hunger; basic needs such as shelter or clothing; access to healthcare including mental health and senior citizen needs.
VICTORY honorees are chosen for exceptional achievements in community service, leadership and scholarship.
Applicants must be high school graduates between 21 and 26 years of age with ties to the Northland.
For information and applications go to www.harvestballsociety.org.
Both grant and VICTORY applications are due by April 30.
North Star closes season with Funshine
The North Star Community Band will finish off its 29th winter season with a concert of “Funshine” on April 28.
The concert is billed as free, lighthearted, and family-oriented.
“This concert is about music with a sense of humor. Not every piece is like that but we have several that are just written to be funny and fun,” said Faye A. Rader, band director.
Music will include selections from “Beauty and the Beast,” Sousa’s “I’ve Made My Plans for the Summer,” “Midnight Fire Alarm,” “Made my Plans for Summer,” and others.
Rader’s assistant directors are Teresa Farley and Steve Lindsay.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., April 28, in the Oak Park High School Auditorium, 825 N.E. 79th Terrace, Kansas City, North. For information call 816-674-5120.
Comments