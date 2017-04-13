Northland students win awards at Greater KC science fair

Here are Northland winners from the 2017 Greater KC Science & Engineering Fair, as provided by its organizer, Science Pioneers.
Intermediate Division
INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY- 5TH GRADE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
3rd place: Tyree Cox - Belvidere Elementary
2nd place: Johnny Joyce - Our Lady of the Presentation
INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY- 6TH GRADE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
2nd place: Abby Lopatofsky - Barstow
1st place: Rachel Dowell - Fire Prairie
INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
2nd place: Jayveon Freeman, Dayna Ballard Hill, and Kenlley Fortine - George Melcher
INTERMEDIATE MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
3rd place: Dustin Stone - Fire Prairie
1st place: Zachary Tillman - Fire Prairie
INTERMEDIATE MATERIALS SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
1st place: Cirria Taylor, Ravionna Rhodes, and Loretta Neal - King Elementary
INTERMEDIATE MICROBIOLOGY, sponsored by the Campbell Family Foundation
1st place: Bentley Siems - Heritage Middle School
INTERMEDIATE INVENTIONS, sponsored by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLC
3rd place: Ethan Wood - Barstow
INTERMEDIATE INVENTIONS TEAM, sponsored by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLC
1st place: Samantha Tolman, Marina Wilson, and Madison Tucker - Heritage Middle School
INTERMEDIATE BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
2nd place: Griffin Gregg - Oakhill Day School
INTERMEDIATE BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Tammy Nguyen and Kaytlyn Nguyen - St. Patrick School
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCE, BIOINFORMATICS & MATHEMATICS, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
2nd place: Tyler Carlgren – Barstow
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER SYSTEMS, ELECTRONICS, ROBOTICS TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Addison Vallier, Dylan James, and Sophia Ferguson - Liberty Middle School
INTERMEDIATE PLANT SCIENCE, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
2nd place: Robert Gardner - Our Lady of the Presentation
1st place: Maddie Farmer - Calvary Lutheran School
INTERMEDIATE PLANT SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Shanyla Myers, Adrianna Moore, and Jayleen Pelep - George Melcher
INTERMEDIATE CHEMICAL ENERGY, sponsored by MRIGlobal
2nd place: Inga Jensen - Belvidere Elementary
INTERMEDIATE EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Mia Leone and Ella Hogan - John Nowlin Elementary
INTERMEDIATE ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING, sponsored by MRIGlobal
2nd place: Hailey Scheuer - Our Lady of the Presentation
1st place: Garrett Scheier - Our Lady of the Presentation
INTERMEDIATE ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Abdul Nash and Saleem Nash - Hartman Elementary School
Junior Division
JUNIOR ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING TEAM, sponsored by Honeywell
1st place: Mackenzie Chester, Julianna Silva, and Trania Thomas - Northeast Middle School
JUNIOR MICROBIOLOGY, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
1st place: Hala Alsousi - the Islamic School of Greater KC
JUNIOR MICROBIOLOGY TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma
1st place: Tyler Day and Kayden Stosberg - Ray-Pec East Middle School
JUNIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal
3rd place: Josephine Axtell - St. Peter's
2nd place: Sophia Ong - St. Peter's
JUNIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Regina Jayakody and Crystal Comer - St. Patrick School
JUNIOR CHEMICAL ENERGY, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Saige Wimes - St. Peter's
JUNIOR EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal
2nd place: Andrew Lombardi - St. Peter's
1st place: Annika Tsay- Summit Lakes Middle School
JUNIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal
2nd place: Kayte Case - Pembroke Hill
JUNIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal
1st place: Paige Showen, Emma Flores & Intan Putri, Ray-Pec Middle School
JUNIOR MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by MRIGlobal
2nd place: Elise Johnson - St. Peter's
JUNIOR CHEMISTRY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Leila Pedreros - St. Peter's
JUNIOR CHEMISTRY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
2nd place: Jack January and Dillon McFadden - St. Peter's
JUNIOR PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Yulissa Cabrera and Viviana Calderon, - Holy Cross Catholic School
JUNIOR PLANT SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Hattie McLane and Audra Hair - St. Peter's
Senior Division
SENIOR ANIMAL SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by BioKansas
1st place: Sikoya Richard and Cristina Rivera Grobas - West Platte High School
SENIOR COMPUTER SYSTEMS, ELECTRONICS & ROBOTICS, sponsored by Google Fiber
1st place: Paul Case – Barstow
SENIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1s place: Emily Norman - West Platte High School
SENIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st place: Samantha Rotterman and Tori Norman - West Platte High School
SENIOR MICROBIOLOGY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund
1st Place: Clara Davies and Sydney Sweeden - West Platte High School
Special awards
▪ Air and Waste Management Association
Senior: Hannah McGivern - West Platte High School (teacher: Brad Lynch)
Intermediate: Miles McFarland, Caden Manchester and Matt Charbonneau - Clay Platte Montessori School (teacher: Angela Broton)
▪ American Meteorological Society- Kansas City Chapter
Rachel Heili and Aidan Sullivan - West Platte High School
▪ American Psychological Association
Emily Norman - West Platte High School
▪ Archie Dykes Library of Health Sciences
Kayte Case - Pembroke Hill
▪ Kansas BioGENEius Challenge
Silver: Paul Case - Barstow
▪ Broadcom MASTERS Awards
Barstow: Abby Lopatofsky, Tyler Carlgren
Fire Prairie: Rachel Dowell, Zachary Tillman, Dustin Stone
Hartman Elementary School: Abrianna Fiddmont, Anyeli Valequez, Kelly Gonzales
Heritage Middle School: Samantha Tolman, Marina Wilson, Madison Tucker
Holy Cross Catholic School: Yulissa Cabrera, Viviana Calderon
Islamic School of Greater KC: Hala Alsousi
Liberty Middle School: Addison Vallier, Dylan James, Sophia Ferguson
Northeast Middle School: Mackenzie Chester, Julianna Silva, Trania Thomas
Oakhill Day School: Griffin Gregg
Pembroke Hill: Kayte Case
Ray–Pec East Middle School: Tyler Day, Kayden Stosberg
St. Patrick School: Tamy Nguyen, Kaytlyn Nguyen, Regina Ji-uh-ko-dee, Crystal Corner
St. Peter’s: Josephine Axtell, Sophia Ong, Leila Pedreros, Andrew Lombardi, Elise Johnson, Hattie McLane, Audra Hair, Saige Wimes
Summit Lakes Middle: Annika Tsay
▪ Burns & McDonnell
Junior: Liam Hyland - St. Peter’s
Intermediate: Samuel Gunderson - John Nowlin Elementary
▪ Greater Kansas City Association of Family and Consumer Sciences
Abby Lopatofsky - Barstow
Kyanne Carlgren - Barstow
Josie Cable - Martin City Elementary
▪ IEEE Kansas City Section- PES/IAS Chapter
Will Euwer - West Platte Jr. High School
▪ Intel Excellence in Computer Science Award
Paul Case - Barstow
▪ Kansas City Garden Club
Matthew Puno - Our Lady of the Presentation
Katherine Tharp - West Platte Jr. High School
Luke Heili - West Platte Jr. High School
Clara Davies and Sydney Sweeden - West Platte High School
▪ The Marie Miller Promising Young Scientist Award
Brooklyn Fraser - Fire Prairie; (teacher: Barb McMahill)
▪ Missouri Department of Conservation
Addison Vallier, Dylan James and Sophia Ferguson - Liberty Middle School
▪ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Coy Taylor - West Platte High School
▪ Office of Financial Literacy
Consumer’s Choice: Laila DeVine - John Nowlin Elementary
▪ Science City MAKER Award
Atra Biria, Barstow
Laila Devine - John Nowlin Elementary
Chase Zeller - Heritage Middle School
Grace Fisher - Liberty Middle School
▪ Science City Spark!Lab SPARK AWARD
Abigail Hill - Barstow
▪ Society of Women Engineers- Kansas City Section
Liza Suarez - West Platte High School
▪ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Senior Division: Audra Hessenflow - West Platte High School; Thomas Tharp - West Platte High School
Junior Division: Annika Tsay - Summit Lakes Middle School; Grace Shanahan - Our Lady of the Presentation
▪ Western Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers
Elaina Lobaugh - Barstow
▪ Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering & Technology — Project Display Winners
Barstow: Siddharth Jasti
Christ Lutheran: Alex Helmer, Carson Key, Tony Vandemark
Islamic School of Greater KC: Haiqa Hamid, Aamna Khan
John Nowlin Elementary: Mia Leone, Ella Hogan
Northeast Middle School: Elizabeth Stormy, Mackenzie Chester, Julianna Silva, Trania Thomas
Pembroke Hill: Kayte Case
St. Patrick School: Regina Jayakody, Crystal Comer
St. Peter’s: Ryan Ficklin, Georgia Winfield, Ellie Fuemmeler, Cara Baker
Summit Lakes Middle School: Annika Tsay
West Platte High: Clara Davies, Sydney Sweeden, Taylor McNair, Raegan Rinehart, Emily Norman, Samantha Rotterman, Tori Norman
West Platte Junior High: Tanner DeHaven
Comments