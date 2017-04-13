816 North

April 13, 2017 5:30 PM

Northland students win awards at Greater KC science fair

Here are Northland winners from the 2017 Greater KC Science & Engineering Fair, as provided by its organizer, Science Pioneers.

Intermediate Division

INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY- 5TH GRADE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

3rd place: Tyree Cox - Belvidere Elementary

2nd place: Johnny Joyce - Our Lady of the Presentation

INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY- 6TH GRADE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

2nd place: Abby Lopatofsky - Barstow

1st place: Rachel Dowell - Fire Prairie

INTERMEDIATE CHEMISTRY TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

2nd place: Jayveon Freeman, Dayna Ballard Hill, and Kenlley Fortine - George Melcher

INTERMEDIATE MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

3rd place: Dustin Stone - Fire Prairie

1st place: Zachary Tillman - Fire Prairie

INTERMEDIATE MATERIALS SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

1st place: Cirria Taylor, Ravionna Rhodes, and Loretta Neal - King Elementary

INTERMEDIATE MICROBIOLOGY, sponsored by the Campbell Family Foundation

1st place: Bentley Siems - Heritage Middle School

INTERMEDIATE INVENTIONS, sponsored by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLC

3rd place: Ethan Wood - Barstow

INTERMEDIATE INVENTIONS TEAM, sponsored by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLC

1st place: Samantha Tolman, Marina Wilson, and Madison Tucker - Heritage Middle School

INTERMEDIATE BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

2nd place: Griffin Gregg - Oakhill Day School

INTERMEDIATE BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Tammy Nguyen and Kaytlyn Nguyen - St. Patrick School

INTERMEDIATE COMPUTATIONAL SCIENCE, BIOINFORMATICS & MATHEMATICS, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

2nd place: Tyler Carlgren – Barstow

INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER SYSTEMS, ELECTRONICS, ROBOTICS TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Addison Vallier, Dylan James, and Sophia Ferguson - Liberty Middle School

INTERMEDIATE PLANT SCIENCE, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

2nd place: Robert Gardner - Our Lady of the Presentation

1st place: Maddie Farmer - Calvary Lutheran School

INTERMEDIATE PLANT SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Shanyla Myers, Adrianna Moore, and Jayleen Pelep - George Melcher

INTERMEDIATE CHEMICAL ENERGY, sponsored by MRIGlobal

2nd place: Inga Jensen - Belvidere Elementary

INTERMEDIATE EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Mia Leone and Ella Hogan - John Nowlin Elementary

INTERMEDIATE ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING, sponsored by MRIGlobal

2nd place: Hailey Scheuer - Our Lady of the Presentation

1st place: Garrett Scheier - Our Lady of the Presentation

INTERMEDIATE ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Abdul Nash and Saleem Nash - Hartman Elementary School

Junior Division

JUNIOR ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING TEAM, sponsored by Honeywell

1st place: Mackenzie Chester, Julianna Silva, and Trania Thomas - Northeast Middle School

JUNIOR MICROBIOLOGY, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

1st place: Hala Alsousi - the Islamic School of Greater KC

JUNIOR MICROBIOLOGY TEAM, sponsored by Millipore Sigma

1st place: Tyler Day and Kayden Stosberg - Ray-Pec East Middle School

JUNIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal

3rd place: Josephine Axtell - St. Peter's

2nd place: Sophia Ong - St. Peter's

JUNIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Regina Jayakody and Crystal Comer - St. Patrick School

JUNIOR CHEMICAL ENERGY, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Saige Wimes - St. Peter's

JUNIOR EARTH & ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal

2nd place: Andrew Lombardi - St. Peter's

1st place: Annika Tsay- Summit Lakes Middle School

JUNIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES, sponsored by MRIGlobal

2nd place: Kayte Case - Pembroke Hill

JUNIOR MOLECULAR BIO/CHEM & HEALTH SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by MRIGlobal

1st place: Paige Showen, Emma Flores & Intan Putri, Ray-Pec Middle School

JUNIOR MATERIALS SCIENCE, sponsored by MRIGlobal

2nd place: Elise Johnson - St. Peter's

JUNIOR CHEMISTRY, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Leila Pedreros - St. Peter's

JUNIOR CHEMISTRY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

2nd place: Jack January and Dillon McFadden - St. Peter's

JUNIOR PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Yulissa Cabrera and Viviana Calderon, - Holy Cross Catholic School

JUNIOR PLANT SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Hattie McLane and Audra Hair - St. Peter's

Senior Division

SENIOR ANIMAL SCIENCE TEAM, sponsored by BioKansas

1st place: Sikoya Richard and Cristina Rivera Grobas - West Platte High School

SENIOR COMPUTER SYSTEMS, ELECTRONICS & ROBOTICS, sponsored by Google Fiber

1st place: Paul Case – Barstow

SENIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1s place: Emily Norman - West Platte High School

SENIOR BEHAVIORAL & SOCIAL SCIENCES TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st place: Samantha Rotterman and Tori Norman - West Platte High School

SENIOR MICROBIOLOGY TEAM, sponsored by Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund

1st Place: Clara Davies and Sydney Sweeden - West Platte High School

Special awards

▪ Air and Waste Management Association

Senior: Hannah McGivern - West Platte High School (teacher: Brad Lynch)

Intermediate: Miles McFarland, Caden Manchester and Matt Charbonneau - Clay Platte Montessori School (teacher: Angela Broton)

▪ American Meteorological Society- Kansas City Chapter

Rachel Heili and Aidan Sullivan - West Platte High School

▪ American Psychological Association

Emily Norman - West Platte High School

▪ Archie Dykes Library of Health Sciences

Kayte Case - Pembroke Hill

▪ Kansas BioGENEius Challenge

Silver: Paul Case - Barstow

▪ Broadcom MASTERS Awards

Barstow: Abby Lopatofsky, Tyler Carlgren

Fire Prairie: Rachel Dowell, Zachary Tillman, Dustin Stone

Hartman Elementary School: Abrianna Fiddmont, Anyeli Valequez, Kelly Gonzales

Heritage Middle School: Samantha Tolman, Marina Wilson, Madison Tucker

Holy Cross Catholic School: Yulissa Cabrera, Viviana Calderon

Islamic School of Greater KC: Hala Alsousi

Liberty Middle School: Addison Vallier, Dylan James, Sophia Ferguson

Northeast Middle School: Mackenzie Chester, Julianna Silva, Trania Thomas

Oakhill Day School: Griffin Gregg

Pembroke Hill: Kayte Case

Ray–Pec East Middle School: Tyler Day, Kayden Stosberg

St. Patrick School: Tamy Nguyen, Kaytlyn Nguyen, Regina Ji-uh-ko-dee, Crystal Corner

St. Peter’s: Josephine Axtell, Sophia Ong, Leila Pedreros, Andrew Lombardi, Elise Johnson, Hattie McLane, Audra Hair, Saige Wimes

Summit Lakes Middle: Annika Tsay

▪ Burns & McDonnell

Junior: Liam Hyland - St. Peter’s

Intermediate: Samuel Gunderson - John Nowlin Elementary

▪ Greater Kansas City Association of Family and Consumer Sciences

Abby Lopatofsky - Barstow

Kyanne Carlgren - Barstow

Josie Cable - Martin City Elementary

▪ IEEE Kansas City Section- PES/IAS Chapter

Will Euwer - West Platte Jr. High School

▪ Intel Excellence in Computer Science Award

Paul Case - Barstow

▪ Kansas City Garden Club

Matthew Puno - Our Lady of the Presentation

Katherine Tharp - West Platte Jr. High School

Luke Heili - West Platte Jr. High School

Clara Davies and Sydney Sweeden - West Platte High School

▪ The Marie Miller Promising Young Scientist Award

Brooklyn Fraser - Fire Prairie; (teacher: Barb McMahill)

▪ Missouri Department of Conservation

Addison Vallier, Dylan James and Sophia Ferguson - Liberty Middle School

▪ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Coy Taylor - West Platte High School

▪ Office of Financial Literacy

Consumer’s Choice: Laila DeVine - John Nowlin Elementary

▪ Science City MAKER Award

Atra Biria, Barstow

Laila Devine - John Nowlin Elementary

Chase Zeller - Heritage Middle School

Grace Fisher - Liberty Middle School

▪ Science City Spark!Lab SPARK AWARD

Abigail Hill - Barstow

▪ Society of Women Engineers- Kansas City Section

Liza Suarez - West Platte High School

▪ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Senior Division: Audra Hessenflow - West Platte High School; Thomas Tharp - West Platte High School

Junior Division: Annika Tsay - Summit Lakes Middle School; Grace Shanahan - Our Lady of the Presentation

▪ Western Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers

Elaina Lobaugh - Barstow

▪ Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering & Technology — Project Display Winners

Barstow: Siddharth Jasti

Christ Lutheran: Alex Helmer, Carson Key, Tony Vandemark

Islamic School of Greater KC: Haiqa Hamid, Aamna Khan

John Nowlin Elementary: Mia Leone, Ella Hogan

Northeast Middle School: Elizabeth Stormy, Mackenzie Chester, Julianna Silva, Trania Thomas

Pembroke Hill: Kayte Case

St. Patrick School: Regina Jayakody, Crystal Comer

St. Peter’s: Ryan Ficklin, Georgia Winfield, Ellie Fuemmeler, Cara Baker

Summit Lakes Middle School: Annika Tsay

West Platte High: Clara Davies, Sydney Sweeden, Taylor McNair, Raegan Rinehart, Emily Norman, Samantha Rotterman, Tori Norman

West Platte Junior High: Tanner DeHaven

