Students advance to National PTA Reflections contest

Park Hill School District
State winners: Ten students will advance to the National PTA Reflections contest after winning first place in state competition.
First-place winners in dance choreography are Gillian Buchholz, a freshman at Park Hill High School, and Emery Thomson, a second-grader at English Landing Elementary School; in film production, Avery Edwards, a third-grader at Chinn Elementary School; in literature, Caleigh Albani, a seventh-grader at Lakeview Middle School, and Yordanos Miller, a second-grader at Tiffany Ridge Elementary School.
In music competition, Lily Lagergren, a second-grader at Southeast Elementary School; in photography, Hannah Petersen, a fourth-grader at Southeast Elementary School; and in visual arts, Elouise Goodin, a first-grader, and Zoe Jensen, a fifth-grader, both from English Landing Elementary School; and Jasmine Ye, a senior at Park Hill High School.
The Reflections program is a national competition sponsored by PTA. The theme this year was “What is Your Story?”
KC Healthy Kids
Photo contest winners: Two Northland classrooms earned honorable mention and $100 awards for health and wellness projects at their schools.
The classrooms and their teachers are EPiC Elementary School in the Liberty School District, the fifth-grade classroom of Deb Caywood, and in the North Kansas City School District, the third- and fourth-grade classroom of Sarah Farsace.
KC Healthy Kids is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health of children in the metropolitan area.
Oak Park High School
Academic achiever: Anna Merkel, a senior, has been named a candidate in the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Students are selected based on superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, character and participation in community and school activities.
The finalists will be announced in May.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments