Parkville animal shelter presents pets of the week

Joe
Age: Approximately 8 months
Breed: Basset hound mix
Sex: Male
Description: Joe has an awesome personality He loves all people and he loves other dogs. Joe now weighs about 27 pounds, but he should grow some as he reaches maturity. He is a very good car rider and he walks well on a leash.
Totoro
Age: 2 1/2
Breed: Tri-tabby
Sex: Female
Description: Totoro is a very fun-loving and social girl who likes to be petted. We are not sure how she would do with other cats or dogs. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
