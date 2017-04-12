816 North

April 12, 2017 11:06 AM

Parkville animal shelter presents pets of the week

Joe

Age: Approximately 8 months

Breed: Basset hound mix

Sex: Male

Description: Joe has an awesome personality He loves all people and he loves other dogs. Joe now weighs about 27 pounds, but he should grow some as he reaches maturity. He is a very good car rider and he walks well on a leash.

Totoro

Age: 2 1/2

Breed: Tri-tabby

Sex: Female

Description: Totoro is a very fun-loving and social girl who likes to be petted. We are not sure how she would do with other cats or dogs. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.

Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.

