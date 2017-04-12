Parkville, Liberty prepare to spruce up

Spring cleanup
Parkville’s annual spring cleanup is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 22.
Residents can bring yard waste as well as unwanted materials and other recyclable material to the Damon Pursell Construction lot, 6105 N.W. River Park Drive, Parkville.
Acceptable yard waste includes small branches, leaves and grass. No plastic bags will be accepted.
Other acceptable items are batteries, scrap metal, water heaters, auto parts, metal products, air conditioners without compressors, washers and dryers without motor, tires, furniture and household debris.
Do not bring paint, air conditioner compressors, washer/dryer motors and household hazardous waste.
Proof of residency is required.
Parkville residents can also drop off yard waste April 24 to May 12 for free at the Damon Pursell lot, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Yard waste does not have to be bagged.
Liberty cleanup week
Liberty’s annual spring clean-up week is April 24 to 28.
Residents can leave items at the curb on their regular trash day that week.
Items must not exceed 45 pounds or be longer than 4 feet. They should be securely tied, bagged or bundled.
Some furniture, such as sleeper sofas, will not be picked up. Other unacceptable items are yard waste, tires, hazardous waste, appliances, remodeling refuse, concrete, rocks and rubble.
The tree limb disposal area will be open April 24 to 29 for residents.
The area is off new Missouri 210, a half mile east of Missouri 291. Branches can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 to 28; and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. Proof of residency is required. No commercial waste will be accepted.
Jazz it up!
Northland Shepherd’s Center will hold its annual fundraiser, Jazz It Up! April 29 at Argosy Casino Hotel and Spa in Riverside.
Joel Nichols of KSHB’s KC Live will emcee. The James Rojas Band will provide music.
Cocktails and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m. Jeff Cates of Cates Auction will be the auctioneer. The honorary event chair is Southwest Airlines Community Giving Board. Auction items include a San Francisco Get-Away, a side of beef, Meierotto jewelry and Disney tickets.
The center’s mission is to help older adults thrive in the community, improve their quality of life and remain in their homes.
Tickets are $80. Buy them at northlandsc.org or call 816-452-4536.
Strike out poverty
Rebuilding Together Clay County is hosting its annual bowling tournament April 27 in Excelsior Springs and April 28 in Liberty to raise funds to eliminate unsafe living conditions in the Northland.
The Strike (Out Poverty) & Spare (Homes) Tournament will be played at Tiger Bowl in Excelsior Springs and Retro Bowl in Liberty. Bowling times are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at each location.
Registration is $100 per team. Winners will be determined by a combination of the money the team raises and the pins knocked down. The grand prize is a weekend stay in Branson.
Register at strikeandsparekc.com.
For information contact Clay McQuerry at 816-781-8985.
Museum Trivia night
The Clay County Museum and Historical Society will host its annual Trivia Night April 29 at the Glenaire Clubhouse, 309 Smiley, Glenaire. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play starts at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re trying something different this spring with a combined bingo and trivia night — Bingo with a Twist. We will alternate bingo games and trivia questions,” said Jana Jessee Becker, past president of the Historical Society.
The evening’s events will include a silent auction and refreshments. Raffle tickets will be sold for a signed photograph of former President Harry S Truman.
“My father was Randall Jessee,” Becker said. “He was the first TV newsman in Kansas City on WDAF. After Truman came back from being president my father was always interviewing him on his opinions and comments and they become very good friends. My parents received a lot of Truman memorabilia during those years and this was one of those pieces.”
Tickets are $10 in advance at the Clay County Museum, 14 N. Main St., Liberty; or $12 at the door.
Call Becker for reservations at 816-792-2854.
Liberty arts grants
The Liberty Arts Commission has announced three new art grant programs.
The grants will support art-related programs and events that draw tourism to Liberty.
Artists throughout the metro may apply for the three grants.
The Public Art Sculpture grant is open to artists nationwide. It will be given for three original sculpture works of art, which will be displayed for one year in downtown Liberty. The grants are $1,000 each. Applications are due May 1.
“After that one year is up, the city has the option to buy one of them or not,” said Jeanine Thill, community development manager with Liberty. “We’ll open it up for another round of three more to be considered for a subsequent year. It will be an ongoing program.”
A Mini Art Grant of $1,000 and an Annual Matching Grant of $5,000 are available to Kansas City-area artists. The grants are for art or an art-related programs with an emphasis on community engagement and bringing tourism to Liberty.
The grants will be funded by the Transient Guest Tax.
Information and applications are at libertymissouri.gov/artgrants.
Special Olympics athlete medals
Andy Martinez of Kansas City earned a bronze medal in a snowshoe competition at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria during March.
Staff members at Vocational Services, Inc., where he works, know Martinez as “The Snowman” because of his ability to run in difficult conditions. He previously competed in the World Special Olympics in Idaho in 2009.
Martinez, 32, is the son of Platte County residents Kathy and Mike Martinez, who accompanied him on the Olympic trip.
“Andy was a great team member,” said Kathy Martinez, in a press release. “He made friends, supported his teammates and was well respected in the snowshoe group of Team USA.”
Martinez also competed in the 200- and 400-meter sprints, and the 4X400 relay. He returned with the bronze medal, a fourth-place and a seventh-place ribbon.
“We are so proud of Andy that we could burst with it,” Kathy Martinez said. “This has been a life-changing event for him. He will remember it forever.”
Andy Martinez works at VSI in Liberty and loves his work, said his mother.
“He will not take a day off. The only time he complains is when he doesn’t have work.”
Park Hill Board member resigns
Karen Holland has resigned from the Park Hill Board of Education.
The board is accepting applications from Park Hill residents interested in filling the remaining one year of Holland’s three-year term. Applications are due by noon, April 14. Board members hope to swear in a new member at the April 27 meeting.
“We appreciate Mrs. Holland’s service to the Board and to the students, staff and community of the Park Hill School District,” said board president Matt Pepper in a press release.
For information on filing for the board, contact Opal Hibbs, secretary to the board of education, at 816-359-4050 or email hibbso@parkhill.k12.mo.us.
Relationships discussed
Relationships and healthy family living are topics of the next Northland Coalition meeting April 19.
Lisa Wilson and Jennifer Bruns of Cornerstones of Care will speak at the complimentary luncheon meeting.
The meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Northland Human Services Building on Maple Woods Campus, 3100 N.E. 83rd Street, Kansas City, North.
Reservations should be made by calling 816-877-0498 or emailing laurab@tri-countymhs.org.
Cornerstones of Care provides programs for children and families and was created by the merger of five agencies: Gillis, Healthy Families, Marillac, Ozanam and Spofford. For information go to cornerstonesofcare.org.
Neighborhood grants extended
Liberty has extended the deadline for its Neighborhood Improvement Grants to April 28.
Grants will be awarded for neighborhood improvements and range from $500-$10,000.
Two grants have already been awarded this spring for soccer goals at the Arthur’s Hill Park, and landscaping in the islands at Midjay and Pershing Streets, and Midjay and Glendale Streets in the South Valley Estates neighborhood.
To apply, neighborhood associations must have an elected board, adopted by-laws and be registered with the city. Neighborhoods are required to provide a 25 percent match through donated services, materials or labor.
For information call Jeanine Thill, Liberty Community Development Manager, at 816-439-4537. Applications are at libertymissouri.gov/neighborhoods.
Fiber and mixed media show
The works of Valerie Bashaw are on exhibit at the Campanella Gallery at Park University through April 27.
The exhibit features pieces Bashaw calls “shibui,” which is Japanese for “understated elegance.” It is influenced by the Japanese technique of shibori, where white cloth is wrapped around a pole, bound, dyed, sometimes bleached and dyed again. The exhibit includes a series of mixed media collages created from paint, botanicals, wood veneer, recycled materials, and found objects.
Bashaw is inspired by geology, geography and the weather.
The Campanella Gallery is in the Norrington Center on the Parkville Campus. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Norma King, Special to The Star
