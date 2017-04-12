Classes, events and fun around the Northland

April 12
Liberty Alliance for Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Features a presentation by a representative from the city of Liberty on how LAFY and the city can partner to provide healthy lifestyle and wellness opportunities for the community; reservations requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
April 13-15
FBCNKC Thrive presents “Godspell:” An array of music and dance, the parables of Jesus Christ come to life in this modern take on a timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, North Kansas City, 2205 Iron St., North Kansas City, $6, 816-842-1175.
April 15
Briarcliff Church Easter Festival and Egg Hunt: An Easter event, face painting, cookie decorating, inflatables, the Easter bunny and more, 1 to 3 p.m., Briarcliff Church, 800 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City.
April 16
Kosmos Singles: A social group for adults 50-plus, join the mixer, meet new friends, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Paul & Jack’s, 1808 Clay, N. Kansas City, www.kosmossingles.org.
April 19
Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: A special focus of the meeting will be a Sparkling Moment presentation by the Excelsior Spring Substance Abuse Free, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maple Woods Campus, Human Service Building, 3100 NE 83rd St., Kansas City, free, www.northlandcoalition.
April 20
Kosmos Singles: A social group for adults 50-plus, join the mixer, meet new friends, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Draft Pick, 240 NE Barry Road, Kansas City, www.kosmossingles.org.
April 21
The Oak Park High School Retiree’s and Friends: Come and join in at the meeting with friends and family, 5 p.m., Brass Rail, 4940 NE 81st St., Kansas City, 816-436-4861.
April 22
Finance Day: The day will focus on three tracks: individuals seeking to grow personal wealth, business owners seeking to increase their business’s money stream, and students seeking assistance to pay for college. Presented by Guadalupe Centers and Hispanic Economic Development Corporation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Guadalupe Centers, 5123 E. Truman Road, Kansas City, 816-221-3442.
April 23
Taking Tea with Shakespeare: Great tea and delectable treats with a presentation by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, space limited, reservations required, 2 p.m., Oak Room, Leawood Community Center, 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood, $20, 913-663-9157.
Spring Concert: Northland Community Choir along with Congress Middle School honor choir presents For Music, 3 p.m., Park University, Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 8700 NW River Park Drive, Parkville, $10,www.northlandcommunitychoir.org.
April 27
Kosmos Singles: A social group for adults 50-plus, join the mixer, meet new friends, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Houlihan’s 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave., Kansas City, www.kosmossingles.org.
April 29
Bingo Fundraiser: For The Clay County Museum & Historical Society, trivia questions between each game, prizes and silent auctions also included, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Glenaire Clubhouse, 309 Smiley, Glenaire, $10 advance, $12, 816-792-2854 or info@claycountymuseum.org.
April 30
Mooovie Madness: Come walk the red carpet, enjoy lunch and silent auctions, proceeds to benefit Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, noon to 2 p.m., The Pavilion, iWerx, 1520 Clay St., North Kansas City, $35, http://www.parkvilleshelter.com/
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
