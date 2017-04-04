Distinguished Student Leaders named

Platte County R-3 High School
Academic achievers: Two students recently were recognized for skills and scholastic achievements.
Marissa Iden, a senior, received the Distinguished Student Leader Award from the Missouri Association of Student Councils.
The award is based on superior student council leadership skills and knowledge and was presented to her at the state convention in March.
John Klingele, a junior, has qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in the International Extemporaneous category.
He will be representing the Heart of America District at the national tournament in June in Alabama.
Staley High School
Administrator honored: Clark Mershon, principal, was named 2017 Administrator of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association.
The award recognizes administrators who support journalism in the state.
Mershon has been the principal at Staley since the school opened in 2008 and has earned several awards for outstanding service to education.
Kansas State University
Northland student chosen: Chelsie Yokum of Gladstone was selected to perform in Spring Dance on the campus in Manhattan.
The event, a presentation of the university’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance, featured original choreography in jazz, tap, African dance and more.
Yokum is a graduate student in family studies and human services.
Winnetonka High School
Journalists excel: The school’s news Website, TonkaNews.com, was named a finalist for the Pacemaker Award by the National Scholastic Press Association.
The site is managed by editor-in-chief Rachel Adamson with Katie Bullock, features editor; Alyssa Magrone, copy editor; Kaitlyn Minet, news editor; and staff members Clayre Barkema, Jessica Glazczak, Shelby Hilburn and AnaLe Lund.
The award will be presented at the national convention in April in Seattle.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments