April 4, 2017 11:17 PM

Friends of Parkville presents pets of week

Libby

Age: Approximately 3

Breed: Dachshund mix

Sex: Female

Description: Libby gets along well with humans and other dogs and is very playful and friendly. She loves to go for walks, rides and snuggle on the couch when she gets home. Libby appears to be house trained and would be a great addition to almost any family.

Indy

Age: 1

Breed: Tortoiseshell mix

Sex: Female

Description: Kedi’s owner passed away, which left her homeless. She needs a new home where she can feel safe and secure. Kedi may be shy at first but will warm up to her new owner. She is a very loving girl. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.

Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.

