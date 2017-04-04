Husband, wife duo perform at Park University

Park hosts recital
International Center for Music at Park University will host a faculty recital with husband and wife duo Daniel Veis on cello, and Helena Veisova on piano, on April 8.
The concert will feature three cello sonatas by Johannes Brahms.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on campus. Admission is free.
Veis, an assistant professor of music/cello, has been recognized internationally. He was professor and vice dean at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague and was a member of the Dvorak Piano Trio.
Veisova began performing at age 12 with her father, violin virtuoso Vaclav Snitil, and is a graduate of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.
The ICM’s next concert is April 21 and will feature pianist Martino Tirimo. The 7:30 p.m. concert is at the 1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. Tickets are $20. For tickets go to 1900bldg.com/concerts.
Park hosts Ebola talk
An overview of the Ebola crisis will be presented by Dirk Dijkerman at 3 p.m. Thursday in the McCoy Meetin’ House at Park University.
Dijkerman was the former executive coordinator for the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Ebola Task Force.
He will speak on “The Ebola Crisis: Lessons Learned from the Field.”
As a member of the task force, Dijkerman was involved in Ebola crisis response, including strengthening health care systems and assisting countries affected by or at risk for Ebola.
The event is co-sponsored by Park and the University’s Faculty Center for Innovation.
Junior Police Academy
Seventh- and eighth-graders can apply now to attend Liberty’s third annual Junior Police Academy.
The academy, scheduled for July 17-21, focuses on empowering students to act as positive influence in their communities.
Students will receive hands-on instruction in fitness, patrol tactics, criminal investigations, traffic safety, self-defense, SWAT techniques and learn about careers in law enforcement.
“The Junior Police Academy program helps police positively connect with the youth of our community and helps build leaders for the future,” said Officer Kyle Hamline, an academy instructor.
Hamline and Officer Rob Bratcher, who will also be instructing the group, are school resource officers with Liberty School District.
There is no cost for the all-day event and lunch will be provided.
Students in Liberty School District and those attending St. James Catholic School are invited to participate.
“It’s a very positive experience for young people who are thinking about their future,” said Capt. Andy Hedrick with the Liberty Police Department. “Past graduates have been eager to volunteer to help students of the next class.”
Applications are available at the following schools: Liberty Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Heritage Middle School and South Valley Middle School.
The application deadline is April 28. Applications are also online at www.libertymissouri.gov/JrPoliceAcademy. They can be returned to the middle schools or taken to the police dispatch window in the Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St.
Silver Center events
Liberty Silver Center’s April schedule includes Wellness Wednesday events and a birthday party.
At 11 a.m. April 5, Michaela Burke from Three Rivers Hospice will talk about “How to take care of ‘Me’ so I can take care of ‘Us.’” The program is geared toward caregivers.
Master Gardener Phyllis Dean will talk about container gardening on April 19 at 10:30 a.m.
The monthly birthday party on April 21 at 10:30 a.m. will feature “At Home with Pam and Greg,” who will sing favorite songs from John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel and Louis Armstrong.
RSVP for the birthday party and container gardening class by April 14. Lunch reservations should be made by noon the day before. Lunch is $2.
To RSVP call 816-439-4368 or email bthomas@libertymo.gov.
Volunteer award
Ron and Mary Kay Grusenmeyer of Platte County have received the 2017 Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award from the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
They were two of 35 volunteers in the state recognized for their commitment to the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Development Program.
The Grusenmeyers, parents of three 4-Hers, recently celebrated their 20th year as 4-H volunteers. They have served as club leaders for the Hoover Heroes 4-H Club, as Platte County 4-H Council members, and as project leaders. They have also hosted Japanese 4-H exchange students.
“Mary Kay and Ron have been tremendous 4-H supporters for many years. Mary Kay has been club leader for over 15 years. They are always willing to give their time and dedication to others,” said Laura Evans, 4-H Youth Development Specialist in Platte County.
The Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award recognizes volunteers for their dedication to helping Missouri’s youth grow. It is named for Frank Graham, who served as director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development for 33 years and believed that volunteers were the foundation of the 4-H program.
Grandfamilies meet in April
The Northland Grandfamilies Program now has three support groups meeting in Clay and Platte counties for grandparents and other relatives raising children.
This month, group meetings are planned on domestic sex trafficking and raising teenagers.
Russ Tuttle, of The Stop Trafficking Project and Aware KC, will speak on “A Reality Check Regarding DMST (Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking)” at the April 12 and April 19 meetings. He will discuss warning signs, manipulation or grooming techniques, the roles of social media and online safety.
“What is thought of as only an international problem is happening right here in our area, too,” Tuttle said in a press release. “I hope to educate, empower and guide the participants from awareness to action.”
Tuttle will speak at the 10 a.m., April 12 meeting at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, North; and at the 6 p.m., April 19 meeting, at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 N.W. Prairie View Road, Platte Woods. Childcare is available for the April 19 meeting by calling 816-407-3490 in advance.
Cathy Blanch, youth behavioral health liaison with Tri-County Mental Health, will address “Helping the Teen in My Life” at the April 20 Grandfamilies meeting at Good Samaritan Center, 108 South Thompson Ave., Excelsior Springs. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
“This presentation will offer insights into the teenage world, practical suggestions on how to parent and community resources that are available,” Blanch said.
Parkville recycling event
Parkville will host a paper shredding and electronics recycling event Tuesday in the city hall parking lot, 8880 Clark Ave., Parkville.
Document Resources will provide secure paper shredding services between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Residents are limited to two boxes. Proof of residency is required.
Free electronics recycling will be available from Surplus Exchange from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until the truck is full. Anyone can bring electronic items, including computers and mobile devices. No residency is required. There will be a $20 to $40 charge to recycle TVs, depending on the size.
Norma King, Special to The Star
Comments