Don your Easter finery and head to the Zona Rosa parade

Zona Rosa will host its annual Easter Parade beginning at 11 a.m. April 15.
The three-block walking parade will include the Easter Bunny, floats, bands, school groups, organizations and people dressed in their Easter finery.
“The Easter Parade is a very special time to visit Zona Rosa and participate in an established and treasured tradition among community members from throughout Kansas City,” said Rosemary Salerno, general manager of Zona Rosa in a press release. “We are proud to announce that in keeping with the tradition from years past, the nonprofits that create the most festive parade floats will receive $5,000 in prizes.”
Since nonprofit awards will be given based on crowd “zeal and applause” they are encouraged to invite supporters to the parade. The first place nonprofit float will be awarded $3,000 and the two runner-ups will each take home $1,000.
In addition, individuals and families can compete for the “Most Outstanding” awards. A woman, man, boy, girl, pet will be chosen to receive gift cards. The outstanding family award is a $1,000 gift card. Registration to walk in the parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Awards will be given after the parade in the Town Square. A performance by Mr. Stinky Feet follows at about noon.
Other plans for the day include free family activities such as a petting zoo of exotic animals, visits with the Easter Bunny, bunny sack races, an egg carrying contest, and Hula Hoop contest.
Activities will continue until 4 p.m. Zona Rosa stores will also feature specials and promotions that day.
Register a float, display, vehicle or large group by April 11. Registration forms are available at www.zonarosa.com.
For information call 816-587-8180.
