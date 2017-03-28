Friends of Parkville present dog, cat of week

Tank
Age: Approximately 3
Breed: Australian cattle dog mix
Sex: Male
Description: The Australian cattle dog (also known as red heeler) mix has an outgoing personality. Tank likes people and most other dogs, but due to his lack of socialization in his early life he sometimes comes on a little strong. He is house trained and loves to go for walks, but will need an experienced owner to keep him well behaved.
Indy
Age: 6
Breed: Black cat
Sex: Male
Description: Indy is playful and sweet and loves to lie in the sun. Indy was diagnosed with acute retinal degeneration, so his vision is very limited. He will need a quiet home with someone to help him learn his new surroundings as an almost blind cat. Our special boy is waiting for his special humans to make him part of their family. Please stop by and visit with him and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
