Budgeting, community safety are talking points

A new face will represent North Kansas City, but it may come with a familiar name.
With current Alderman H. J. “Bear” Kistler not running for re-election, it leaves his spot open for a newcomer to join Alderman Anita Lodahl representing the city’s 1st Ward. Of the two candidates actively still running, one is her husband.
If elected, Terry Lodahl would sit alongside his wife for at least a year representing the area where they live. He faces Bryant DeLong for the spot. Wesley Edwin, another candidate whose name will appear on the ballot, is no longer actively campaigning, and wishes to remove his name from nomination.
Lodahl said his priorities are helping to handle establishing parking needed with the construction of a new high school, overseeing the construction of the new Parks and Recreation building and helping new businesses get the permits they need to operate.
“I know about construction and how to budget,” Lodahl said. “I can make sure we’re not getting ripped off. We need some young, new people on the council.”
DeLong said his top priorities are fiscal discipline, community safety and open communication.
“I feel the projected general fund deficit is one of the biggest challenges,” DeLong said. “Most of the other funds also have budgeted deficits. Part of this will be remediated if the sales tax increase passes.”
DeLong and Lodahl both support the proposed sales tax increase to fund public safety personnel and initiatives. Voters will weigh in on that issue on April 4, too.
In addition to the proposed tax increase and the 1st Ward, North Kansas City has a contested election for city treasurer between Anthony “Tony” Saper and incumbent Beverly Sue Ryan. The elected official is in charge of signing accounts payable ordinance bimonthly and countersigning checks. This role also requires membership on the board of trustees for the city’s police and fire retirement fund. The winner of that race will also serve a two-year term.
Races in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th wards and for the mayor’s seat are also on the ballot in April. All of these races uncontested, and all candidates are incumbents.
Terry Lodahl
Age: 41
Address: 2305 Fayette St., North Kansas City
Occupation: Business owner of Lodahl Professional LLC
Education: Hudson High School in Hudson, Wis., 1995
Public experience: N/A
Website (and/or Facebook page): N/A
Bryant Warren DeLong
Age: 30
Address: 2316 Fayette St., North Kansas City
Occupation: Client service specialist at State Street Bank and Trust Co
Education: Associate’s degree in accounting from Johnson County Community College, 2015
Public experience: N/A
Website: www.bryantdelong.com; DeLong NKC on Facebook
