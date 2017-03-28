Traffic control, infrastructure are priorities

While Liberty’s second ward may retain its current council representative, it would still be the first time voters weighed in on either of the two candidates.
Incumbent Rae Moore is seeking an elected full term after serving 10 months as an appointed member of the board. She faces Adam Travis for the seat. Jeremy Collum was originally vying to represent Ward 2, but later decided he did not want to actively run for the position.
Moore was sworn in on June 13 as a Liberty City Council member. Her husband, Jeff Moore, who was serving in the position, died May 31.
She said her top priority is replacing the I-35/ Missouri 152 bridge with one that has more lanes. The plan is to work with community partners on this project. Moore also supports building a new animal shelter to replace the current facility, which was built in the 1970s. Moore said she plans to work to help raise private funds to pay for this building.
Moore said the city’s biggest issue is maintaining infrastructure to keep up with growth.
“The city has an enormous challenge of fixing long-delayed road maintenance,” she said. “The stress on the roads from the increasing amount of traffic has made providing and maintaining safe roads increasingly challenging.”
Moore supports the proposed city sales tax increase to raise public safety funds.
Travis agreed that the city needs to focus on infrastructure funding and that residents should pass the public safety tax.
“Currently, the biggest challenge facing our city is the recent decrease of state funding that will provide less to cities and put a greater emphasis on the Liberty budget to fund and provide for infrastructure projects,” Travis said.
He specifically pointed to finding solutions to decrease traffic, especially around I-35, Missouri 152 and school zones. Another goal is to create a greater discretionary budget and focus on public safety funding, he said.
“Going forward, funding shouldn’t require a tax increase; rather it should be handled as part of the normal budget,” he said.
The winner will serve a four-year term alongside the candidates in the other Liberty City Council races. In those races — mayor, first ward, third ward and fourth ward — the candidates are running unopposed.
The race for a two-year term as Liberty’s city clerk is contested between David M. Fulk and Tom Brandom, but the position is considered honorary. The assistant city clerk, who is appointed, does the job.
Jeremy Collum’s name may appear on the ballot, but he is not actively running.
Adam Travis
Age: 30
Address: 803 N. Woodridge Lane, Liberty
Occupation: Accountant, acting group chief — General Ledger Support Group, U.S. Department of Agriculture, formerly worked for the U.S. Department of Defense
Education: Associate’s degree in accounting from Maple Woods Community College, 2006; bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northwest Missouri State University, 2007; master’s degree in business administration from Northwest Missouri State University, 2009
Public experience: N/A
Website: www.adamdtravis.com; @adamdtravis on Twitter; Adam D. Travis on Facebook
Rae Moore
Age: 52
Address: 905 Hillside, Liberty
Occupation: Business owner — owner of 4 Lands Transportation in Gladstone, and owner of The Fish Market in Liberty
Education: First Baptist High School, Shreveport, La., 1983
Public experience: Liberty City Council, 2016 to present. After her husband Jeff died, Moore was appointed to the Liberty City Council to complete his term.
Website: Rae Moore Liberty City Council on Facebook
