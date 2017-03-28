Culinary students at Northland Career center cook at WWI Museum

Northland Career Center
Student chefs: Students enrolled in the center’s culinary arts program are cooking breakfast on Thursday at the National World War I Museum.
The students will serve nearly 200 guests at the museum as part of the 20th Absolutely Incredible Kid Day, a youth champion recognition event.
The breakfast is a celebration by Camp Fire Heartland honoring community leaders in Kansas City who encourage and support young people.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James is among those being recognized.
Park Hill School District
Marketing students win: Four students will advance to the International Career Development Conference in April in Anaheim, Calif.
From Park Hill High School, they are Madison Bechtel, a sophomore; Alex Schrankel, a junior and leadership delegate; and Hannah Scott, a junior.
From Park Hill South High School, Brett Currey, a senior, will compete at the international conference.
They qualified by placing at the State Career Development Conference.
The students are members of DECA, a vocational student organization. About 5 percent of all members in the world qualify for the international conference.
North Kansas City High School
Outstanding orator: Caleb DeWitt, a senior, will advance to national speech and debate competition in June in Birmingham, Ala.
Caleb qualified by placing in dramatic interpretation at the district tournament.
St. Gabriel Catholic School
“Blessing Bags:” Preschoolers through eighth-graders filled and distributed more than 150 bags of toiletries for the homeless in the Kansas City area.
To fill the bags, the students collected toothpaste, gloves, socks, shampoo and other donations from members of the St. Gabriel church and school community.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments