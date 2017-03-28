Northland clinic helps those with mental health issues

Medical clinic opens
The new Swope Health Maple Woods will officially open in the Northland Human Services Building on April 13 with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The clinic will provide medical services for patients of Tri-County Mental Health Services.
“Tri-County Mental Health is very pleased to partner with Swope Health Services to bring, directly on-site, an integration of primary care and behavioral health for adults we serve who have chronic health conditions that accompany mental health challenges,” said Tom Petrizzo, chief executive officer of Tri-County Mental Health Services, in a press release.
The ribbon cutting is at 4 p.m. April 13. Tours of the facility, as well as light refreshments, are planned.
The Northland Human Services Building is at 3100 N.E. 83rd St., Kansas City, North.
Swope Health Services is a federally qualified health clinic providing primary health care, dental and behavioral health services.
Tri-County Mental Health is a private, not-for-profit mental health agency that serves about 8,000 residents in Clay, Platte and Clay counties each year, and provides preventions services to more than 40,000 each year.
For information call 816-468-0400 or go to www.tri-countymhs.org.
Nonprofit robbed, seeks funds
Collaboration Works, a nonprofit that distributes medical supplies and equipment, is reeling from a robbery earlier this month.
On March 9, two masked men came into Collaboration Works, took an employee’s cell phone, knocked a man to the floor and tried to knock Peggy Smith, founder of Collaboration Works, off her chair. Then they took off with a fanny pack containing $600.
“They were very violent people. They were in here two minutes. They compromised all of this,” said Smith, who started the nonprofit 17 years ago.
The theft has prevented Smith from purchasing needed supplies for those she serves and resulted in the loss of an employee, who was traumatized by the event.
“I can use some financial donations because the $600 they took, I was going to pay one of our vendors. It put us in a bad place; I couldn’t put an order in last week,” Smith said.
Collaboration Works’ mission is to help those who might not be able to afford medical equipment and supplies. The organization collects supplies that hospitals turn away, or those donated by the community.
The nonprofit is located at 1412 Iron St., North Kansas City.
Smith said that police were at her door within a minute but she is not sure if they will ever be able to catch the thieves.
To contact Smith call 816-421-1305.
Children’s award-winning author to visit
William Joyce, author, illustrator and filmmaker, will visit Woodneath Library Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss his popular children’s book, “Dinosaur Bob.”
Joyce has written almost 50 children’s books and worked on motion picture projects such as “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life” and “Robots.” His book series, “The Guardians of Childhood,” was the inspiration for the animated film, “Rise of the Guardians.” He has won both Emmy and Academy awards.
Mid-Continent Public Library and Rainy Day Books are co-hosting Joyce’s presentation. A book sale and signing will follow.
Registration is required by contacting any Mid-Continent Public Library branch or going online to www.mymcpl.org.
Parkville is Tree City for 26th year
Thanks to a TRIM Grant (Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance), Parkville has completed a plan to prune and remove decaying and hazardous trees in parks and walking trails in the city.
Parkville was one of 36 communities to receive a $10,000 TRIM grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation in 2016.
“With over 100 acres of nature sanctuaries and more than 200 acres of parks, maintaining the health of our tree stock is a top priority. We appreciate the assistance provided by the TRIM Program through the Missouri Department of Conservation,” said Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston in a press release.
The city has been designated a Tree City USA for 26 years.
Watershed community meetings
The public is invited to learn about the Independence-Sugar Watershed at community meetings this spring.
The Mo-Kan Regional Council, in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, will be hosting the meetings to share information and gather input on the Independence-Sugar Watershed.
Urban and rural landowners, as well as city and county officials are invited to attend.
The goal of the organizers is to learn about local watershed priorities, identify resources to achieve goals, and build important partnerships between all watershed residents.
The Independence-Sugar Watershed encompasses portions of Andrew, Buchanan, Platte and Clay counties in Missouri; and Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas. It includes the cities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Atchison and Parkville.
For information, search for Independence-Sugar Watershed on Facebook or call 816-233-3144.
Meetings are scheduled as follows:
▪ April 24, 9-11 a.m., Platte County YMCA, 8875 Clark Ave., Parkville; and 6-8 p.m. Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive, St. Joseph.
▪ May 22, 9-11 a.m. Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive, St. Joseph; and 6-8 p.m., Platte County YMCA, 8875 Clark Ave., Parkville.
Gladstone Home Show
The Gladstone Home Show is April 7 and 8 at the Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St.
The show will feature a variety of vendors offering home improvement products and services.
Admission is free.
Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 7; and 9 a.m. to 4 pm. April 8.
For a vendor application go to www.gladstonechamber.com.
Aging Mastery graduation
Seventeen older adults will graduate from Tri-Country Mental Health’s Aging Mastery Program on April 7.
Since January, this pilot Clay County group has focused on setting goals for a happy, healthy and productive life. Weekly classes included discussions and assignments.
Graduation is 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm., April 7, at Tri-County Mental Health Services in the Northland Human Services Building, 3100 N.E. 83rd St., Kansas City, North.
For information, call Paula Zigmond at 816-455-4800 or e-mail: paula@claycoseniors.org.
Missouri Century Farms
Two Platte County farms have been recognized as Missouri Century Farms. Honored in February were the 1843 farm of the Bill and Keri Dillingham family; and the 1846 farm owned by the James Lewis Family.
More than 8,000 farms have received the designation since the program began in 1976.
Farm families who have lived for 100 years or more on the same farm can apply for the Missouri Century Farm Designation.
To qualify as a Century Farm, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years, it must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition, and must make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
For an application form, call 1-800-292-0969, contact your local MU Extension office, or go to http://extension.missouri.edu/centuryfarm.
Application fees are $55 prior to May 1; and $65 for applications received between May 1 and May 15. Fees cover the cost of a certificate, farm sign and booklet.
Norma King, Special to The Star
