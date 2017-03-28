Roads, sidewalks a priority for incumbent

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' Pause

2:54 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight loss to Oregon: 'They were better than us'

0:36 Lagerald Vick's 360 dunk: He planned it

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire

23:05 Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live: Sam on KU basketball, Raiders move, Royals and more

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

4:06 Michael Porter Jr.: Hopes to return thrill to Mizzou Arena

4:09 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight losses: 'They all stick with me'

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape