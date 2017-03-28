Roads, sidewalks a priority for incumbent

Incumbent Eric Shumate said he knows what his number one goal is if he serves an additional term: adding sidewalks along Missouri 92.
“This is a life safety issue that needs to be addressed as soon as we can finalize a design and begin construction,” he said. “I will vote for ensuring that we move forward on design with our (fiscal year 2018) budget.”
Shumate faces Jeffery Wayne Norris for the spot.
Shumate also wants to continue talking with the Missouri Department of Transportation about adding a second Interstate 35 exchange at Kearney.
Shumate said with Kearney’s continued growth projection, the board must take a proactive stance. Kearney, which covers 12.77 square miles, is ranked one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Projected population growth from 2014 to 2019 is nearly 9 percent.
“I have been and will continue to vote and persuade the board to hold developers to the highest standards and ensure appropriate infrastructure improvement is included with each development,” he said.
The winner will be elected to a two-year term and will serve alongside Alderman Gerri Spencer in the first ward.
Jeffery Wayne Norris did not respond to the Star’s request for comment.
Eric Shumate
Age: 43
Address: 1204 Regency Drive, Kearney
Occupation: Hydraulic engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Education: Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla; master’s degree in civil engineering-hydraulics from the University of Iowa
Public experience: City of Kearney Board of Aldermen, 2015 to present; formerly the city’s planning and zoning board
Website: N/A
