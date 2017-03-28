Focus is on welcoming new residents

Two residents of the small Platte County community of Weatherby Lake hope to represent their side of the community on the Board of Aldermen.
Incumbent Doug Richmond faces Daniel Berglund for the position of west-side alderman.
Both candidates talked about the importance of welcoming new residents to the lakeside community of nearly 2,000 people. The city property, which is only zoned for recreational and residential use, covers approximately 836 acres, with about 274 of those being the lake.
“There have been many new homes built on the west side, and many new residents have a lot of questions,” Richmond said. “Part of this goal is to ensure the transition of the west side homeowner’s association from the developer to the residents goes smoothly.”
He added that with more young families coming to the area, the city needs to pay special attention to making the environment around the lake child-friendly. One of the projects he hopes to complete is the replacement of two sewage lift stations, which will be paid for by Kansas City.
“I will keep the best interests of Weatherby Lake in the forefront for design,” Richmond said, specifically citing his background in construction. “The other project is to consider connection to a second potable water source for the city in case the water supply from KC is ever interrupted.”
Berglund also discussed welcoming people to the community and helping the newcomers navigate the difference between the city and the lake’s improvement company.
“There is a lot of change right now,” Berglund said. “There are new houses on the market all the time, and because we’re a small community, when somebody leaves we all feel bad, but it’s important that we focus on getting the new folks involved.”
He said some goals of his are to look into the possibility of installing sidewalks in the community, and to examine some other issues such as some road repaving.
Current east-side Alderman Brian Stevenson is not seeking re-election, and while there is technically a contested race for the spot, candidate De Surma no longer wants to be considered. The other candidate is Rick Footer.
April’s elected Weatherby Lake aldermen will serve two-year terms and represent their respective districts alongside Tanya Finn for the east side and Steve Clark for the west side.
Doug Richmond
Age: 62
Address: 10517 N.W. 79th Place, Weatherby Lake
Occupation: Self-employed engineer, business owner
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 1977
Public experience: Weatherby Lake Board of Aldermen, 2014 to present
Website: N/A
Daniel Berglund
Age: 35
Address: 8119 N.W. Wayland Drive, Weatherby Lake
Occupation: Director of health care at a software company
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology from the University of Michigan, 2003
Public experience: N/A
Website: N/A
